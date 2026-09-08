Championship - Game Week 6 8 Sept 2026 - 14:45 SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and Burnley will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Wrexham vs Burnley is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports+. TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Wrexham host Burnley at SToK Cae Ras in a Championship fixture that carries genuine urgency for both clubs. Phil Parkinson's side sit 11th in the table, while the visitors arrive rooted to the foot of the division in 24th.

For Wrexham, the mood is cautious optimism after a strong midweek result. The Red Dragons beat Millwall 3-0 away from home on September 2, ending a difficult run that had included a 2-1 home defeat to Birmingham City and back-to-back draws. A goalless draw at Swansea City on September 5 kept the momentum from fully building, but Parkinson's squad will take confidence from that Millwall performance.

Burnley's start to the season has been bleak. Nicky Hayen's side are winless in the Championship, and a 2-1 defeat at Bristol City on September 5 extended their miserable run. The Clarets have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions and sit bottom of the second tier.

The signing of Jamie Vardy on a free transfer until the end of the season signals Burnley's intent to arrest the slide. The 39-year-old former Premier League champion arrives with a clear brief: goals and leadership for a squad that has found neither in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Off the pitch, the Wrexham project under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continues to attract headlines. The recent signing of Manchester City defender Issa Kabore on a permanent deal shows the club's ambitions have not dimmed despite the uneven start to life in the Championship.

The Welsh derby atmosphere that SToK Cae Ras generates for big occasions will not apply here, but the home crowd will expect a response after the Swansea stalemate. Burnley, desperate for their first win, make for a testing opponent despite their league position.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham vs Burnley, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Wrexham vs Burnley with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Wrexham are managed by Phil Parkinson for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available at this stage, and the probable lineup has not been announced. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Burnley are led by Nicky Hayen. As with the home side, no injury or suspension information has been confirmed ahead of this game. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Wrexham head into this fixture with a record of one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 Championship draw at Swansea City on September 5. The standout result in that run was a 3-0 away win at Millwall on September 2. The Red Dragons have scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Burnley arrive with a record of no wins, one draw, and four losses from their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 2-1 Championship defeat at Bristol City on September 5. Burnley were also beaten 4-1 by Norwich City on August 29 and 3-1 by West Bromwich Albion on August 23. They have scored three goals and conceded nine across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a friendly on July 17, 2007, when Burnley won 5-2 at Wrexham's ground. Before that, the sides met twice in League One: Burnley won 1-0 at Wrexham in March 2000 and 5-0 at home to Wrexham in November 1999. Across the three recorded head-to-head meetings, Burnley hold a clean sweep with three wins to Wrexham's none.

Standings

In the Championship table, Wrexham sit 11th heading into this fixture, while Burnley are bottom of the division in 24th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs Burnley today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: