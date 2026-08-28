Championship - Game Week 3 29 Aug 2026 - 07:30 Molineux Stadium

Today's game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Stoke City will kick-off at 29 Aug 2026, 12:30.

Gemini

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Stoke City is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream option is listed below.

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Stoke City at Molineux Stadium in the Championship, with Cesar Peixoto's side looking to build on a promising start to life back in the second tier.

Wolves have adjusted quickly to Championship football. Three wins from their last four competitive outings, including a 1-3 victory at Preston North End on August 22, suggest Peixoto has his squad pointed in the right direction as they push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Jordan James has added a creative edge in midfield since joining on loan from Rennes. The Wales international scored 11 goals for Leicester City last season and collected their Player of the Season award, giving Wolves a genuine threat through the middle.

Stoke arrive at Molineux in difficult shape. Mark Robins' side have lost three of their last four competitive matches, including a 3-1 Championship defeat to Southampton on August 22, and sit in the relegation zone heading into this fixture.

The Potters were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup midweek, losing on away goals to Hull City after a 1-1 draw, leaving Robins with little momentum to draw on ahead of the trip to Wolverhampton.

Fourth in the Championship table against a side sitting 22nd, this is a fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at contrasting ends of the division. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this game live.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Stoke City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Wolves manager Cesar Peixoto has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad news is expected to emerge closer to kick-off.

Stoke City head coach Mark Robins is similarly yet to confirm his team selection. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Wolves have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing none in competitive football. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 Championship win at Preston North End on August 22, and they also beat Port Vale 3-0 in the Carabao Cup earlier this month. Their only dropped points in competitive action came in a 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers on August 14. Across the five matches, Wolves scored nine goals and conceded four.

Stoke have struggled for consistency, winning just once in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Championship defeat to Southampton on August 22, and they also lost 1-2 to Swansea City on August 15. Their sole win came against Oldham Athletic in the Carabao Cup. Stoke scored five goals and conceded seven across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly on July 26, 2025, when the sides drew 1-1 at Stoke. Before that, a friendly at Molineux in July 2021 also ended 1-1. Across the last five recorded meetings, neither side has managed more than two wins, with Wolverhampton winning twice, Stoke once, and two matches finishing level.

Standings

In the Championship table, Wolverhampton Wanderers sit fourth while Stoke City are 22nd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Stoke City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: