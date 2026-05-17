Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

Today's game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham will kick-off at 17 May 2026, 15:00.

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TV channel and live stream options for Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham are listed below. The match is available to watch in the UK via Sky Sports and NowTV.

If you are travelling outside the UK and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can help you get around geo-restrictions. A VPN creates a secure, encrypted connection and lets you change your virtual location to a country where the match is being broadcast, so you can watch without interruption.

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Fulham at Molineux Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries very different weight for each side. Wolves are already relegated to the Championship, while Fulham sit 11th and are playing out the final weeks of a mid-table season.

For Wolves, this is one of the last opportunities for the players who remain to show something before what manager Rob Edwards has made clear will be a significant summer rebuild. After a 3-0 defeat at Brighton on May 9, Edwards described the performance as embarrassing and confirmed plans for a major clearout ahead of life in the second tier.

Teenage forward Mateus Mane remains one of the few bright spots in a bleak campaign for the hosts. The 18-year-old has drawn interest from clubs across the top flight and could be making his final appearances in old gold before a summer move.

Fulham arrive at Molineux having lost their last two league games, 0-1 at Bournemouth and 3-0 at Arsenal before that. Marco Silva's side have been inconsistent in the closing weeks of the season but remain comfortably placed in mid-table with nothing significant to play for.

The visitors are also navigating some off-field noise. Reports have linked Silva himself with interest from Nottingham Forest, who have endured a turbulent season in the dugout. Whether that backdrop affects Fulham's focus at Molineux remains to be seen.

Joachim Andersen will miss this match through suspension, which disrupts Fulham's defensive shape, while Alex Iwobi and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined through injury.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves vs Fulham live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Wolves head into this fixture without Jose Sa, Enrique Gonzalez, and Sam Johnstone through injury. No players are suspended. The projected XI reads: Bentley; S. Bueno, T. Gomes, Y. Mosquera, H. Bueno; A. Armstrong, J. Gomes, Pedro Lima, M. Mane; Andre; H. Hwang.

Fulham are without Alex Iwobi and Ryan Sessegnon through injury, and Joachim Andersen is suspended. The projected XI reads: Leno; Bassey, K. Tete, A. Robinson, T. Castagne; E. Smith Rowe, S. Chukwueze, T. Cairney, H. Wilson, S. Lukic; R. Muniz. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Wolves have taken one point from their last five Premier League matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home defeat to Brighton on May 9. Earlier in the run, they were beaten 4-0 at West Ham and 3-0 at Leeds. Wolves scored five goals and conceded 11 across those five fixtures.

Fulham have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five league games. Their most recent match ended in a 0-1 defeat at Bournemouth on May 9, and before that they lost 3-0 at Arsenal. The one win in the sequence came away at Aston Villa, 1-0, on April 25. Fulham drew 0-0 at Brentford and lost 2-0 at Liverpool in the other two fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in November 2025, when Fulham hosted Wolves at Craven Cottage and won 3-0. Before that, Wolves beat Fulham 1-2 at Molineux in February 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Premier League, Fulham have won three times to Wolves' two, with the sides scoring a combined 13 goals across those meetings.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Wolverhampton Wanderers sit 20th while Fulham are in 11th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: