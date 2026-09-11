Championship - Game Week 7 11 Sept 2026 - 15:00 London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham United and Wrexham will kick off at 11 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

West Ham United vs Wrexham is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports. TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

West Ham United host Wrexham at the London Stadium in a Championship fixture that pits a side building genuine promotion momentum against one still searching for its best form of the season.

Nuno Espirito Santo's West Ham arrive in strong shape. The Hammers have won three of their last four Championship outings, including a 3-0 away win over Derby County and a 4-2 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, and they currently sit second in the table.

Their most recent result was a 2-3 win at Bolton Wanderers on September 8, a result that underlines their capacity to grind out victories on the road.

For Phil Parkinson's Wrexham, the picture is more complicated. The Red Dragons drew 1-1 with Burnley on September 8, their third draw from the last five matches, and they head into this fixture sitting 14th in the Championship.

The club's ownership story continues to attract attention beyond football. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's project at SToK Cae Ras recently completed a £2 million deal for Manchester City defender Issa Kabore, and the spotlight that follows Wrexham into every away ground makes the London Stadium a fitting stage.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham United vs Wrexham live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch West Ham United vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nuno Espirito Santo has not confirmed his starting XI ahead of the fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the West Ham squad at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Phil Parkinson is similarly yet to confirm his team news for the visit to east London. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for Wrexham, and further squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

West Ham head into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-3 Championship win at Bolton Wanderers on September 8, and they also beat Derby County 3-0 and Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-2 in that run. The Hammers drew 1-1 with Watford and beat Southampton 4-1 in the Carabao Cup. West Ham have scored eleven goals and conceded four across those five matches, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive solidity.

Wraxham arrive with one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 Championship draw at home to Burnley on September 8, following a goalless draw against Swansea City on September 5. The Red Dragons' only win in the run came in a 3-0 away victory at Millwall on September 2. Wrexham have scored five goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture.

Standings

In the Championship table, West Ham United sit second while Wrexham are 14th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham United vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: