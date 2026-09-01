Championship - Game Week 4 1 Sept 2026 - 14:45 London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick-off at 1 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream option for this Championship fixture is listed below.

West Ham United host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the London Stadium in the EFL Championship, with two clubs navigating very different early-season trajectories meeting in what shapes up as a genuinely compelling fixture.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side find themselves in 19th place, still searching for consistency after a mixed start to life in the second tier. Three wins from their opening league games has eluded them, and the pressure of performing in front of a 62,500-capacity crowd at London Stadium adds its own weight.

Wolves arrive in a starkly different mood. Cesar Peixoto's team sit second in the Championship table and have been one of the division's standout performers so far, with their form suggesting a club with genuine promotion ambitions.

Jarrod Bowen committed his future to West Ham despite their relegation from the Premier League, a decision that drew considerable attention. His presence gives the Hammers a creative focal point capable of influencing games at this level, and his buy-in to the Championship project matters.

Wolves have been clinical on the road and commanding at home, and they travel to east London with confidence. Three Championship wins from their opening four league matches underlines the quality Peixoto has assembled.

Both clubs were in action in midweek, which may factor into selection decisions and energy levels as the season's early schedule continues to pile up.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

West Ham are managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the Hammers, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official team news.

Wolves are led by Cesar Peixoto, and similarly, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed at this stage. Further squad information will be provided as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

West Ham have taken four points from their last three Championship matches, drawing 1-1 with Watford most recently and picking up a 2-2 draw against Burnley earlier in the run. Their one league defeat in that stretch came against Charlton Athletic, a 2-1 loss. Across their last five games in all competitions, they have scored eight goals and conceded six, with Carabao Cup victories over Southampton and Portsmouth providing some momentum alongside the mixed league form.

Wolves have been in excellent shape across their last five matches, winning four and drawing one. They beat Stoke City 4-1 in their most recent outing and followed three consecutive wins with a 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers before resuming winning ways. In all competitions across those five games, Wolves have scored 12 goals and conceded four, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive solidity.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 10, 2026, when West Ham beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 in a Premier League fixture at the London Stadium. Before that, Wolves had the upper hand, winning 3-0 at Molineux in January 2026 and defeating West Ham 3-2 in a Carabao Cup tie in August 2025. Across the last five meetings, Wolves hold three wins to West Ham's one, with one match not producing a winner from either side.

Standings

In the Championship table, Wolverhampton Wanderers sit in second place, while West Ham United are currently 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: