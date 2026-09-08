Championship - Game Week 6 8 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Vicarage Road Stadium

Today's game between Watford and Preston North End will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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The match is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. You can sign up or log in to stream the game through the link below.

Watford host Preston North End at Vicarage Road Stadium in the Championship, with both sides looking to arrest poor recent runs and pick up points in a division where neither can afford to fall further behind.

Watford come into this match under Alessio Dionisi having taken just two points from their last three Championship outings. A 2-0 defeat to Swansea City was followed by a 1-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion, and the pressure on the Hornets to find a result at home is growing.

Things were made worse by a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Peterborough United, a 5-1 defeat that raised serious questions about the squad's depth and defensive solidity.

Preston arrive at Vicarage Road in similarly difficult circumstances. Paul Heckingbottom's side sit 23rd in the Championship table and have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, that being a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers last time out.

That win over Blackburn was Preston's first in five attempts, offering a sliver of encouragement ahead of a trip to a Watford side that has not been convincing at home this season.

With Watford sitting 18th and Preston in 23rd, this is a match that carries real weight for both clubs early in the campaign. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Watford vs Preston North End with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Alessio Dionisi has not confirmed a probable lineup for Watford ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Paul Heckingbottom is similarly yet to confirm Preston's projected XI, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the visitors. Team news will be updated as the fixture approaches.

Form

Watford head into this match with one win in their last five across all competitions, recording one draw and three losses in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, and they also fell 2-0 to Swansea City. Across their last five matches, Watford have scored four goals and conceded nine, including a 5-1 Carabao Cup loss to Peterborough United. The Hornets have not won in their last three Championship matches.

Preston's recent form shows one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Championship win over Blackburn Rovers, but prior to that they lost 1-3 to Bristol City and 1-0 to Charlton Athletic. Preston scored five goals and conceded 12 across those five outings, with a 0-4 Carabao Cup defeat to Everton among the low points.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, with Preston hosting Watford in the Championship in February 2026. Before that, the two clubs drew 1-1 at Vicarage Road in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Preston have won once, Watford have won once, and three matches have ended in draws.

Standings

In the Championship table, Watford currently sit 18th while Preston North End are placed 23rd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Watford vs Preston North End today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: