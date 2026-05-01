Championship - Championship Vicarage Road Stadium

Today's game between Watford and Coventry will kick-off at 2 May 2026, 12:30.

The TV channel and live stream options for Watford vs Coventry are listed below. The match is available to watch on Sky Sports+, which you can access through a Sky Sports subscription.

Watford host Coventry City at Vicarage Road in a Championship fixture that carries very different weight for each side. For the visitors, it is a victory lap. For the hosts, it is a chance to salvage some pride from a wretched run of form.

Coventry arrive as confirmed Championship champions and Premier League-bound. Frank Lampard's side clinched the title with a 5-1 demolition of Portsmouth and then lifted the trophy after beating Wrexham 3-1 last weekend. The Sky Blues have been the standout team in the division all season, finishing with 92 points from 45 games and a goal difference of +48.

Watford's season, by contrast, has collapsed in alarming fashion. The Hornets have lost their last four Championship matches, shipping 10 goals in the process, and sit 16th in the table. A 5-1 thrashing at Middlesbrough last Saturday was their heaviest defeat of the run, following losses to West Brom, Sheffield United, and Oxford.

Lampard has already turned his attention to the summer transfer window, publicly warning that Coventry must act fast to avoid the trap of immediate relegation on their return to the top flight. The manager's ambition is clear, and he will want his squad to finish the season with professionalism intact.

For Watford, there is little at stake in the table, but the visit of the champions offers a chance to end a miserable sequence. Four straight defeats, conceding at least twice in each, tells its own story about where this squad is right now.

Wherever you are watching from, here is everything you need to know about how to follow Watford vs Coventry live.

How to watch Watford vs Coventry with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for either side ahead of this fixture. Watford's squad details, including any injuries or suspensions, have not been confirmed at the time of writing.

Coventry arrive with Lampard likely to rotate his squad following a long and successful campaign. No official injury or suspension information has been provided for the visitors either. Full team news for both sides will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Watford head into this match in poor form, with four defeats from their last five Championship games. Their only point in that run came from a 1-1 draw with Charlton in early April. Since then, they have lost to Oxford (2-0), Sheffield United (0-2), West Brom (3-0), and Middlesbrough (5-1), conceding 10 goals across those four defeats. They have scored just once in their last four outings.

Coventry's recent results reflect a squad that has already secured its objectives. They won one, drew three, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Wrexham on April 26, which followed a 1-1 draw at Blackburn and back-to-back goalless draws against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull. Their standout result in the run was a 5-1 win over Portsmouth on April 21, the result that confirmed the Championship title.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-1 win for Coventry at the CBS Arena in October 2025. Before that, Coventry also won 2-1 at home in January 2025. Across the last five Championship meetings, Coventry have won three, Watford have won one, and one match ended in a draw. The previous fixture at Vicarage Road, played in September 2024, finished 1-1.

Standings

In the Championship table, Coventry sit top in first place while Watford are 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Watford vs Coventry today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: