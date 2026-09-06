LaLiga - Game Week 4 6 Sept 2026 - 10:15 Estadio Mestalla

Today's game between Valencia and Barcelona will kick off at 6 Sept 2026, 15:15.

Gemini

Valencia vs Barcelona is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Barcelona travel to Estadio Mestalla on Sunday to face Valencia in LaLiga, with Hansi Flick's side arriving in Valencia as the early leaders of the Spanish top flight.

Carlos Corberan's Valencia are in a difficult position three games into the new campaign. They are yet to win in LaLiga, sitting 18th in the table after defeats to Deportivo de A Coruña and Real Betis, with a goalless draw at Celta Vigo sandwiched between them.

Barcelona, by contrast, have been relentless. Flick's team dismantled Rayo Vallecano 5-2 in their most recent outing and have scored 12 goals in three LaLiga matches, making them the division's most potent attacking force so far.

There is a late fitness concern surrounding Lamine Yamal, who missed Barcelona's final training session ahead of the trip to Valencia. The teenage winger's availability remains uncertain, though Flick has plenty of options across his attacking line.

Raphinha has been confirmed as Barcelona's new permanent captain for the 2026-27 season, becoming the first Brazilian player to hold the armband at the club. He leads a five-man leadership group that also includes Lamine Yamal, reflecting the shift in seniority following notable summer departures.

Anthony Gordon, signed for £70 million from Newcastle United, has wasted no time making his mark at Barcelona. The England international is named in Flick's projected starting XI and has already earned the respect of his new dressing room.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Valencia vs Barcelona, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Carlos Corberan is without a lengthy list of players for Valencia. Sergi Canos, Diego Lopez, Jose Copete, Guido Rodriguez, Justin De Haas, and Umar Sadiq are all sidelined through injury. There are no suspensions. Corberan's projected XI is led by Stole Dimitrievski in goal, with Hugo Duro as the focal point of the attack and Ryunosuke Sato and Javier Guerra supporting.

Hansi Flick is also managing absences at Barcelona, with Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, and Jesse Bisiwu all unavailable through injury. No suspensions apply. Flick's projected XI features Joan Garcia in goal, with Pau Cubarsi and Xavi Espart in defence and Pedri, Marc Bernal, and Fermin Lopez in midfield. Raphinha and Anthony Gordon start in attack alongside the fitness-doubtful Lamine Yamal, though updates may follow closer to kick-off.

Form

Valencia have won one and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing the other. Their sole win came in a pre-season friendly against Hercules, and their LaLiga form reads two defeats and one draw. A 3-1 loss to Deportivo de A Coruña was their most recent outing, preceded by a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis. Across those five matches, Valencia have scored three goals and conceded six.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches. Their LaLiga run features victories over Rayo Vallecano (5-2), Athletic Bilbao (2-0), and Elche (5-0 away). They also won both pre-season friendlies, beating Al Ahly 2-1 and Basel 5-2. Barcelona have scored 16 goals across those five matches and conceded four, keeping one clean sheet in that spell.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on 23 May 2026 in LaLiga, with Valencia winning 3-1 at Estadio Mestalla. Before that, Barcelona recorded a 6-0 victory at home in September 2025. Across the last five meetings, Barcelona have won three to Valencia's one, with one result standing as a draw. Barcelona have scored 19 goals to Valencia's six across those encounters.

Standings

In LaLiga, Barcelona sit top of the table, while Valencia are 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Valencia vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: