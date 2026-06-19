Today's game between USA and Australia will kick-off at 19 Jun 2026, 20:00.

USA vs Australia is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the BBC Sport website also streaming the match. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

The United States and Australia meet at Seattle Stadium in a Group D fixture that carries real weight for both sides. Mauricio Pochettino's team are chasing top spot in the group, while Tony Popovic's Socceroos arrive knowing a result here could define their entire tournament.

The buildup has been ferocious. A single word — "layup," used by a former USMNT pundit to describe Australia — ignited a media war that has sharpened the mood around this game considerably. Tim Weah urged his teammates to respect the Socceroos and focus on the bigger picture. Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter was rather more direct: "We're America, we don't take sh*t."

The U.S. arrive in form. Their 4-1 opening win over Paraguay was convincing, with Folarin Balogun clinical, Christian Pulisic pulling strings, and Gio Reyna delivering a finish of genuine quality. Pulisic's fitness has been the main talking point of the week — the American star is managing a knock — but he remains in the projected lineup.

Australia opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over Türkiye in Vancouver. Popovic's side were organised and direct, keeping a clean sheet and showing they will not travel to Seattle simply to defend. Nestory Irankunda and Mohamed Toure offer pace in behind, and the Socceroos carry their own momentum into this one.

There is personal history here too. The sides met in a physical October 2025 friendly that left Pulisic nursing a knock — a game that set a combative tone neither camp has forgotten. That edge, combined with the ongoing media noise, gives this fixture a sharper atmosphere than most group-stage games produce.

For TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch USA vs Australia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to name a familiar XI, with Matt Freese in goal behind a back line of Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, and Alex Freeman. Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams are projected in midfield, with Christian Pulisic supporting Folarin Balogun and Sergino Dest in attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side, though Pulisic's fitness continues to be monitored ahead of kick-off.

Tony Popovic is set to go with Patrick Beach in goal, protected by Jordan Bos, Alessandro Circati, Cameron Burgess, and Harry Souttar across the back four. Jacob Italiano, Aiden O'Neill, and Connor Metcalfe are named in midfield, with Paul Okon-Engstler, Nestory Irankunda, and Mohamed Toure leading the attack. Australia also report no injuries or suspensions. Further updates will be added closer to the start.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The USMNT head into this match with two wins and three losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their World Cup opener on June 13, a performance that drew genuine praise. Prior to that, they fell 2-1 to Germany in a pre-tournament friendly, having beaten Senegal 3-2 the week before. Across those five games, the U.S. have scored 10 goals and conceded eight — a side capable of real attacking output but still finding defensive consistency.

Australia arrive in better recent shape, with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Türkiye on June 14, following a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in a friendly. The Socceroos beat Curacao 5-1 in March and edged Cameroon 1-0 in the same window. Their only defeat in this run was a 1-0 loss to Mexico. Australia have kept two clean sheets across these five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

USA Last 2 matches AUS 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins USA 2 - 1 Australia

Australia 1 - 3 USA 5 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2





The two sides have met twice in the available record, with the United States winning both. The most recent encounter came in a friendly on October 15, 2025, where the U.S. won 2-1 at home in a physical game that left its mark on both squads. Before that, Australia hosted the Americans in June 2010 and lost 3-1. Across these two meetings, the U.S. have scored five goals and conceded two.

Standings

In Group D, the United States currently sit top of the table, with Australia in second place heading into this second round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Australia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: