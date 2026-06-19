World Cup - Grp. D San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Turkiye and Paraguay will kick-off at 20 Jun 2026, 04:00.

In the United Kingdom, Turkiye vs Paraguay is available to watch live and free on ITV1, with streaming available via ITVX. Scottish viewers can watch on STV, with the STV Player providing the live stream option. Watch live on ITV1 or stream via ITVX.

Turkiye and Paraguay meet in a Group D fixture that neither side can afford to lose. The match takes place at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Friday, June 19, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 11:00 PM ET.

Both nations arrive at Levi's Stadium without a point after bruising Matchday 1 results. Vincenzo Montella's side fell 2-0 to Australia in Vancouver, a result that flattered the Socceroos given Turkiye controlled 72% of possession and generated 30 attempts without converting a single one.

Paraguay's evening was even more painful. Gustavo Alfaro's men were undone by an own goal inside seven minutes against the United States and eventually conceded four, with Folarin Balogun's brace and a late Gio Reyna finish completing a 4-1 defeat that left La Albirroja rooted to the bottom of the table.

The arithmetic is unforgiving. With Australia and the USA facing each other on Matchday 2, the loser in Santa Clara faces near-certain elimination. A draw leaves both sides in serious trouble heading into their final group games.

Montella will look to Arda Guler and Hakan Calhanoglu to provide the creative spark that was so frustratingly absent against Australia. Paraguay's Julio Enciso and Miguel Almiron carry the responsibility of generating something on the counter against a Turkish midfield that will dominate possession.

For UK viewers, the TV channel and live stream options for this World Cup group stage fixture are listed below.

How to watch Turkiye vs Paraguay with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vincenzo Montella has no injury or suspension concerns ahead of the match. His projected XI reads: Ugurcan Cakir; Ferdi Kadioglu, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci; Ismail Yuksek, Hakan Calhanoglu; Baris Alper Yilmaz, Arda Guler, Orkun Kokcu; Kerem Akturkoglu.

Gustavo Alfaro also has a clean bill of health to report for Paraguay. His projected XI is: Orlando Gill; Gustavo Gomez, Omar Alderete, Juan Caceres, Alexandro Maidana; Damian Bobadilla, Andres Cubas; Diego Gomez, Miguel Almiron; Julio Enciso, Antonio Sanabria. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Turkiye head into this match having won four of their last five games. Their most recent outing was the 2-0 defeat to Australia on June 14, which ended a run that included a 2-1 friendly win over Venezuela and a commanding 4-0 victory over North Macedonia. Two consecutive World Cup qualifying wins over Kosovo and Romania rounded out that sequence. Across those five matches, Turkiye scored eight goals and conceded three.

Paraguay have won two and lost two from their last five, with one draw not recorded in the available data. Their World Cup campaign opened with the 4-1 loss to the United States on June 13, preceded by a 4-0 friendly win over Nicaragua. Earlier results include a 2-1 defeat to Morocco, a 1-0 win in Greece, and a 2-1 friendly victory over Mexico in November 2025. Paraguay scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Turkiye and Paraguay is available in the current dataset. This fixture will be updated with official records as information becomes available.

Standings

In Group D, Turkiye currently sit third and Paraguay fourth after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Turkiye vs Paraguay today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: