World Cup - Grp. F Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Tunisia and Netherlands will kick-off at 26 Jun 2026, 00:00.

Gemini

Tunisia vs Netherlands is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on BBC One, with streaming available via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Tunisia and the Netherlands meet in their final Group F fixture at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday, June 25, with the two sides arriving in vastly different circumstances.

Ronald Koeman's Netherlands enter this match with real momentum after their 5-1 demolition of Sweden in Houston. Denzel Dumfries was outstanding down the right, and Cody Gakpo pulled the strings throughout. Confidence within the Oranje camp is high, and Dumfries himself has spoken openly about the squad's belief that they can go all the way in North America.

Tunisia, by contrast, are already eliminated. Back-to-back heavy defeats — a 5-1 loss to Sweden and a 4-0 reverse against Japan — ended their tournament at the group stage for a seventh successive time. The Eagles of Carthage also parted ways with coach Sabri Lamouchi after the Sweden defeat, with Hervé Renard stepping in on an interim basis.

With nothing riding on the result in terms of qualification, Renard will likely set his side up to be compact and hard to break down. Captain Ellyes Skhiri and creative midfielder Hannibal Mejbri will be tasked with providing a spark going forward as Tunisia look to sign off with some dignity.

For the Dutch, this is an opportunity to build rhythm and confidence ahead of the knockout rounds. Virgil van Dijk leads a settled defensive unit, while Frenkie de Jong — who has spoken warmly about his experiences at Barcelona — controls tempo from midfield. The forward line, built around Gakpo and Brian Brobbey, will be eager to add to an already prolific group stage tally.

The gap in form and motivation between these two sides is stark, and Netherlands will be expected to win. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tunisia are managed on an interim basis by Hervé Renard, who took charge following the dismissal of Sabri Lamouchi after the opening defeat to Sweden. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed for the squad. The projected XI includes Aymen Dahmen in goal, with a back four of Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Omar Rekik, and Yan Valery. Rani Khedira, Anis Ben Slimane, Hannibal Mejbri, and Khalil Ayari are named in midfield, with Elias Saad and Hazem Mastouri leading the attack.

The Netherlands are managed by Ronald Koeman, and no confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed at this stage. The projected XI lines up with Bart Verbruggen in goal, a back four of Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, and Denzel Dumfries, a midfield three of Tijjani Reijnders, Ryan Gravenberch, and Frenkie de Jong, and an attacking line of Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, and Cody Gakpo. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Tunisia arrive in poor form, losing four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 World Cup defeat to Japan on June 21, following a 5-1 loss to Sweden in their tournament opener on June 15. A 5-0 friendly defeat to Belgium on June 6 and a 1-0 loss to Austria on June 1 complete a difficult run, with only a goalless draw against Canada offering any respite. Tunisia have scored just one goal while conceding 15 across those five matches.

The Netherlands have won two of their last five, drawing two and losing one. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-1 World Cup victory over Sweden on June 20, following a 2-2 draw with Japan in their group opener on June 14. Before the tournament, they beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly on June 8 and lost 1-0 to Algeria on June 3. A 1-1 draw with Ecuador rounds out the five-match run. The Dutch have scored 11 goals and conceded six across those fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

TUN Last match NED 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Tunisia 1 - 1 Netherlands 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, a friendly played on February 11, 2009, with Tunisia as the designated home team. With just one match in the dataset, no broader pattern can be drawn from the head-to-head record.

Standings

In Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands currently sit top of the table, while Tunisia are fourth and already eliminated.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



