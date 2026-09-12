Premier League - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 17:30.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton is available to watch live in the United Kingdom across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV also carries the match for viewers without a full Sky subscription. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Tottenham Hotspur host Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday in a Premier League fixture that arrives at an uncomfortable moment for the home side.

Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs sit 18th in the table after a difficult start to the season. Back-to-back league defeats to Brentford and Newcastle have raised early questions about the project in north London, and a winless Premier League run stretching to four games makes this a fixture Spurs cannot afford to lose.

New signing Matheus Fernandes, who has spoken publicly about De Zerbi being the defining factor in his £85 million summer move, will be expected to help drive the team forward despite the difficult circumstances.

Everton arrive in eighth place and in noticeably better shape. David Moyes's side drew 2-2 with Manchester United in their last league outing, fighting back late at Old Trafford in a result that underlined the threat they carry against higher-profile opposition.

Striking problems have followed Everton into the international break, with a deadline-day forward signing falling through. Moyes will nonetheless have near-full options available when his squad arrives in north London.

Dejan Kulusevski, who has been sidelined for over 16 months with a complex knee injury, is edging closer to a return but will not feature here. His absence is one of several attacking losses that limit De Zerbi's options going forward.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the match live.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi will be without Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Dejan Kulusevski through injury. If fit to start, the projected Spurs XI reads: Kinsky; Porro, Van de Ven, Van Hecke, Udogie; Fernandes, Tonali, Bentancur; Savio, Tel, Marmoush.

David Moyes has a near-full squad available, with Christian Noergaard the only confirmed absentee. Everton's projected XI is: Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Armstrong; George, Roehl, Barry. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Tottenham have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five competitive matches, scoring eight goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, following a 0-2 defeat to Newcastle United the week prior. The solitary win in that run came in the Carabao Cup, a 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic. Spurs have failed to score in two of their last three league games.

Everton's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one loss, with eight goals scored and four conceded. Their most recent Premier League result was a 2-2 draw at Manchester United, and they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 earlier in the campaign. A 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Preston North End also features in that run, pointing to a side that has found its scoring touch in cup football.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-0 to Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May 2026. Across the last five Premier League head-to-head fixtures, Tottenham have won three times, with one draw and one Everton victory. The Toffees' sole win in that sequence came at Goodison Park in January 2025, when they won 3-2.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur are currently in 18th place, while Everton sit in eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: