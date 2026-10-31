Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace will kick off at 31 Oct 2026, 17:30.

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Tottenham vs Crystal Palace is available to watch live in the United Kingdom. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Tottenham Hotspur host Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides at opposite ends of the table.

Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs arrive in reasonable shape after back-to-back league wins, including a victory over Chelsea last weekend. The north London side have steadied themselves after a difficult start to the campaign and will be looking to put distance between themselves and the bottom half.

Crystal Palace are in a far more precarious position. Pierre Sage's side sit 17th in the Premier League, and a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle on October 25 extended a run of poor domestic results. A 5-0 thrashing by Brighton earlier in October underlined the scale of Palace's defensive problems this season.

Spurs are without a number of key players, which tempers expectations despite their recent form. The injury list is lengthy, and De Zerbi must navigate the fixture with a depleted squad.

Palace also carry injury concerns into the trip to north London, though Sage will take encouragement from a Carabao Cup win over Fulham on October 28, which confirmed the Eagles' place in the quarter-finals.

Both managers will be aware that the table offers little margin for error. For Spurs, three points would consolidate a push toward the top half. For Palace, anything less than a win risks deepening a worrying slide.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi is without a significant number of players for this fixture. Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Lucas Bergvall, Savio, Destiny Udogie, and James Maddison are all listed as injured, while Rodrigo Bentancur serves a suspension. The projected XI includes Antonin Kinsky in goal, with a back four of Jan Paul van Hecke, Archie Gray, Micky van de Ven, and Andrew Robertson. Mateus Fernandes, Mathys Tel, Mohammed Kudus, Conor Gallagher, and Sandro Tonali are named in midfield, with Omar Marmoush leading the attack.

Pierre Sage is also dealing with absences in the Palace camp. Chadi Riad, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Joergen Strand Larsen, and Ismaila Sarr are all sidelined through injury, and no suspensions are listed. The projected Palace XI sees Walter Benitez start in goal, with Axel Disasi, Chris Richards, and Jaydee Canvot in defence. Yeremy Pino, Dwight McNeil, Tyrick Mitchell, Anan Khalaili, Daichi Kamada, and Adam Wharton are named across midfield, with Jean-Philippe Mateta up front.

Form

Tottenham head into this fixture with two wins and one draw from their last three Premier League outings. Across their last five matches in all competitions, Spurs have won two, drawn one, and lost two. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory away at Chelsea on October 24, and they also beat Coventry City 3-1 in the league earlier in October. The two defeats in the run came against Aston Villa, who won 3-2, and Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, where Spurs lost 3-1.

Crystal Palace's recent record makes for difficult reading. Across their last five matches, Sage's side have won one, drawn one, and lost three. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Carabao Cup win at Fulham on October 28, but that followed a 2-0 Premier League defeat at home to Newcastle and a 5-0 loss to Brighton. Palace's only league win in the run was a 3-2 Europa League victory at Lyon, and they drew 2-2 at Besiktas in the same competition. The defensive record across the five games is a concern, with ten goals conceded.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on March 5, 2026, when Crystal Palace won 3-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Palace hold three wins to Spurs' two, with no draws recorded in that sequence. Tottenham's victories in the run include a 1-0 win at Selhurst Park in December 2025 and a 3-1 home win in March 2024.

Standings

Tottenham sit 14th in the Premier League table, while Crystal Palace are three places below them in 17th. Both clubs are operating in the lower reaches of the division, making this a fixture with real implications for each side's ambitions of moving clear of trouble.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: