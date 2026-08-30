Premier League - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 09:00 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Fulham will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 14:00.

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Sunderland vs Fulham is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream details for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

Sunderland host Fulham at the Stadium of Light in Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 Premier League season, with both sides looking to build early momentum after contrasting opening weekends.

Regis Le Bris's side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town in their first top-flight outing and will be eager to put that right in front of their own supporters. The Black Cats are back in European competition this season, a reward for an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League, and the expectations on Wearside are rising accordingly.

Fulham arrive under new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who faces an early test of his credentials after a 3-2 Premier League defeat to Chelsea on Monday. The Cottagers did recover some confidence midweek, however, beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Sunderland's summer has not been short of intrigue off the pitch either. The club have been linked with a loan move for Manchester City's Jack Grealish, a signing that would represent a statement of intent as the club prepares for a demanding schedule across multiple competitions.

Goalkeeper Robin Roefs, who kept 10 clean sheets in his debut season on Wearside, recently committed his future to the club by signing a contract extension until 2031, underlining the stability Le Bris is building at the Stadium of Light.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sunderland vs Fulham, including the TV channel, live stream information and kick-off time.

How to watch Sunderland vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris is without Simon Adingra through injury, while Dayann Methalie is suspended. The projected XI for the Black Cats is: Robin Roefs; Luke O'Nien, Reinildo, Thomas Meunier, Daniel Ballard, Trai Hume; Enzo Le Fee, Noah Sadiki, Nilson Angulo; Granit Xhaka, Brian Brobbey.

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has one injury concern, with Tom Cairney sidelined. There are no suspensions listed for the visitors. Arbeloa's projected XI reads: Bernd Leno; Jorge Cuenca, Antonee Robinson, Timothy Castagne, Calvin Bassey; Cesar Palacios, Oscar Bobb, Joshua King, Sander Berge, Alex Iwobi; Gonzalo Garcia. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Sunderland head into this fixture with a mixed record across their last five matches, posting three wins, one draw and one loss — though their only competitive result in that run was a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town on August 22. Their three wins came in pre-season, including a 2-1 victory over Rennes and a 2-0 win away at Lens. They scored six goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Fulham's last five show one win, one draw and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon on August 27, while their sole Premier League result to date was a 3-2 loss at Chelsea. Arbeloa's side scored eight goals across the five games but conceded eight as well, suggesting defensive solidity remains a work in progress.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on February 22, 2026, when Fulham won 3-1 at the Stadium of Light. Before that, Fulham claimed a 1-0 home victory in the reverse fixture in November 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions — which also include two FA Cup ties in January and February 2023 and a Championship match in April 2018 — Fulham have the stronger record, winning three of the five encounters with Sunderland claiming one win and one draw.

Standings

In the early Premier League standings, Sunderland sit 14th and Fulham are 12th after the opening matchday.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: