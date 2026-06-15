Today's game between Spain and Cabo Verde will kick-off at 15 Jun 2026, 17:00.

Spain vs Cape Verde is available to watch live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with free live streaming via ITVX and STV Player. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Spain open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Cape Verde at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 15, with Luis de la Fuente's side entering the tournament among the favourites to go deep in the competition.

La Roja arrive in North America with genuine ambitions of lifting the trophy. Their squad blends experience and youth in a way few others can match, and the return to fitness of key attackers has only strengthened confidence around the camp ahead of their Group H opener.

Lamine Yamal is the name on everyone's lips. The 18-year-old Barcelona forward had been a doubt after nursing a hamstring problem, but De la Fuente confirmed he is available for selection. Spain are prepared to take what they consider a calculated risk with the teenager, whose influence on this team can barely be overstated.

Cape Verde arrive as World Cup debutants, and their presence alone represents a landmark moment for football in the archipelago nation. Coached by Bubista, the Blue Sharks have shown in recent friendly results that they are no pushover, and legendary captain Ryan Mendes will carry the hopes of an entire country.

The expanded 48-team format works in Cape Verde's favour. With 32 sides advancing from the group stage, even a single win could realistically keep their knockout-round dream alive. Whether they can cause a genuine upset against Spain, though, is a different question entirely.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Spain vs Cape Verde, including the TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Spain vs Cabo Verde with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has not confirmed a probable starting XI, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed in the squad data. The most significant fitness story surrounds Lamine Yamal, who has been managing a hamstring problem but has returned to full training and is available for the opener. Nico Williams has also been back in full training, resolving what had been a concern for the coaching staff in the build-up to the tournament. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off if further information becomes available.

Cape Verde coach Bubista has similarly not yet named a projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Spain have posted a mixed but largely positive run of form across their last five matches, recording two wins, two draws, and one draw from their recent outings. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Peru in a friendly on June 9, following a 1-1 draw with Iraq five days earlier. Earlier in the year, Spain beat Serbia 3-0 and drew 0-0 with Egypt, while their last competitive result was a 2-2 draw with Turkey in World Cup qualifying in November 2025. Across those five matches, Spain have scored seven goals and conceded four.

Cape Verde arrive in considerably sharper form. The Blue Sharks have won three of their last five matches, losing two. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Bermuda on June 6, and they also beat Serbia 3-0 in late May. A 1-1 draw with Finland and a 4-2 defeat to Chile round out their recent record alongside a 1-1 loss to Egypt in November 2025. Cape Verde have scored ten goals across those five fixtures while conceding seven, suggesting an attack-minded side that can be vulnerable at the back.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Spain and Cape Verde are recorded in the available dataset. This fixture on June 15, 2026 represents the first documented encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group H, Cape Verde currently sit first while Spain are placed third ahead of the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Cabo Verde today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: