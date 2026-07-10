World Cup - Quarter Finals Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Spain and Belgium will kick-off at 10 Jul 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Spain vs Belgium is available to watch live in the UK on BBC One and via the BBC iPlayer live stream. The match is also available through the BBC Sport website. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Spain and Belgium meet at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, July 10, in a World Cup 2026 quarter-final that pits the tournament's most watertight defence against one of its most prolific attacks.

Luis de la Fuente's Spain have been the story of the tournament. They have not conceded a single goal across five matches, with goalkeeper Unai Simón setting a new record of 609 minutes unbreached. Mikel Merino's stoppage-time finish ended Portugal's challenge in the round of 16, extending La Roja's unbeaten run to 35 matches.

Belgium's route to the last eight has been noisier. After draws against Egypt and Iran in the group stage, Rudi Garcia's side found their rhythm with a 5-1 demolition of New Zealand, a dramatic 3-2 extra-time win over Senegal, and then a statement 4-1 victory over tournament co-hosts USA in Seattle.

The Red Devils carry real firepower. They have scored 13 goals in their last five matches, with Charles De Ketelaere, Hans Vanaken, and Romelu Lukaku all contributing in the win over the United States. Kevin De Bruyne is expected to start centrally after being carefully managed in recent rounds.

Belgium do arrive with a significant problem in midfield. Amadou Onana has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained against the USA, removing their primary defensive anchor from the engine room. A fitness test is also required for Zeno Debast ahead of kick-off.

Spain, by contrast, are close to full strength. Nico Williams has been managing a minor knock but is expected to be available, while De la Fuente faces a positive selection dilemma at right-back between Pedro Porro and Marcos Llorente. Mikel Oyarzabal leads the tournament's scoring charts with four goals.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Spain vs Belgium, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Spain vs Belgium with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has no injuries or suspensions listed in the squad ahead of the quarter-final. No confirmed starting lineup has been announced, though the projected XI from recent reports places Unai Simón in goal behind a back four of Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, and Marc Cucurella. Rodri, Pedri, and Dani Olmo are expected in midfield, with Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Álex Baena leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia faces a more complicated picture. Amadou Onana has been officially ruled out for the rest of the tournament with an ACL injury, and Zeno Debast requires a late fitness assessment. Kevin De Bruyne is expected to start in a central role. No confirmed lineup has been released, and team news will be updated as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 24 A. Onana

Form

Spain have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, all at this World Cup. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Portugal in the round of 16, settled by Mikel Merino in stoppage time. Earlier in the tournament they beat Austria 3-0 and Saudi Arabia 4-0, with a 1-0 victory over Uruguay and a 0-0 draw against Cabo Verde completing the sequence. Spain have scored eight goals and conceded none across those five matches.

Belgium have won three and drawn two of their last five fixtures. Their most recent outing was the 4-1 defeat of the United States in Seattle, following a 3-2 extra-time win over Senegal in the round of 32. Before that, they beat New Zealand 5-1 in the group stage, with draws against Iran and Egypt preceding that run. Belgium have scored 13 goals and conceded four across the five matches, including back-to-back wins by a combined score of 7-3 heading into this quarter-final.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides in the dataset came in a friendly in September 2016, when Spain won 2-0 with Belgium as the nominal home side. Before that, Spain beat Belgium 5-0 in a World Cup qualifier in 2009, having also won 2-1 in Brussels in October 2008. Across all five matches listed, Spain have won every one, scoring 11 goals and conceding just one.

Standings

Belgium finished top of Group G at this World Cup. Spain won Group H, and the two sides meet as group winners from opposite sides of the bracket.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Belgium today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: