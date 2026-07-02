World Cup - Final Stage Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Spain and Austria will kick-off at 2 Jul 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Spain vs Austria is available to watch live in the UK on BBC One, with a free live stream also available via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Spain and Austria meet at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood in the World Cup Round of 32, with a place in the last 16 on the line for both sides.

Luis de la Fuente's Spain arrived at the knockout stage as one of the tournament's most composed sides. They topped Group H without conceding a single goal, beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Uruguay 1-0 before a goalless draw with Cabo Verde.

Lamine Yamal has been Spain's most electric presence throughout the group phase. The Barcelona teenager, who confirmed he is ready to play the full 90 minutes in the knockouts, carries enormous expectation but has shown no sign of wilting under it.

Austria's route here was far more turbulent. Ralf Rangnick's side beat Jordan 3-1 and lost 2-0 to Argentina before a dramatic 3-3 draw with Algeria on the final group day, where a 94th-minute equaliser from Sasa Kalajdzic secured their passage. It is Austria's first appearance in a World Cup knockout stage since 1954.

Experience drives everything Austria do. Marcel Sabitzer, who reached 100 caps during the group stage, is the engine of Rangnick's midfield, while Marko Arnautovic brings 134 international appearances to the forward line.

The winners advance to the Round of 16, where either Portugal or Croatia will be waiting. For Spain, it is another step toward a second World Cup title. For Austria, it would be the most significant result in a generation.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Spain vs Austria, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Spain vs Austria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis de la Fuente is without Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, and Victor Munoz through injury. The projected XI has Unai Simon in goal, with Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, and Marcos Llorente in defence. Rodri, Pedri, and Mikel Merino are set to start in midfield, with Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Alejandro Baena leading the attack.

Ralf Rangnick has no injuries or suspensions to report. Alexander Schlager starts in goal behind a back four of Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, and Phillipp Mwene. Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, and Xaver Schlager are set to operate in midfield, with Nicolas Seiwald and Marko Arnautovic completing the projected XI.

Form

Spain have won three and drawn two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Uruguay in the World Cup group stage, with Alejandro Baena scoring the only goal. Earlier in the tournament, they were dominant in a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Across those five games, Spain have scored nine goals and conceded two, keeping two clean sheets.

Austria have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent match ended 3-3 against Algeria in a dramatic group-stage finale. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Argentina but beat Jordan 3-1. Two friendly wins, 1-0 against Tunisia and 1-0 against South Korea, complete a run that shows Austria can grind out results when required.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in a friendly in November 2009, when Spain won 5-1 in Vienna. Before that, Spain beat Austria 4-0 in a World Cup qualification match in September 2001. The only draw across the three recorded meetings was a 1-1 stalemate in October 2000, also in Vienna during the same qualification campaign. Spain have won twice and drawn once across those three fixtures, scoring ten goals to Austria's three.

Standings

Spain finished first in Group H, while Austria qualified from Group J in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Austria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: