Championship - Game Week 7 13 Sept 2026 - 07:00 Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 12:00.

Gemini

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with NowTV also offering access for those without a full Sky subscription. Broadcaster details and streaming options are listed below.

Sheffield United host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Bramall Lane in the Championship, with both sides looking to climb the table after mixed starts to the season.

Chris Wilder's Blades have shown resilience at home, picking up points against strong opposition, but their inconsistency away from Bramall Lane has kept them anchored in mid-table.

Wolves, managed by Cesar Peixoto, arrive in Sheffield with promotion ambitions still intact. The club has been active in the transfer market, adding veteran winger Bertrand Traore — formerly of Chelsea and Aston Villa — to bolster attacking options.

Both sides sit in the bottom half of the Championship table entering this fixture, separated by just one position, which gives this match added weight in the early-season standings race.

The Blades won their most recent outing, beating Blackburn Rovers 2-1, while Wolves drew 2-2 with Birmingham City in their last Championship fixture. Neither side arrives with overwhelming momentum.

Head-to-head history between these clubs favors Wolves, who have won three of the last five meetings across all competitions, including a 1-0 Premier League win at Molineux in February 2024.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship clash live.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension data is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cesar Peixoto's squad also has no confirmed lineup or injury news available at this stage. The club recently added Bertrand Traore to their attacking options, giving the manager additional depth in wide areas. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Sheffield United have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent game ended in a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, and they also beat Bolton Wanderers 3-2 earlier in the run. The Blades scored nine goals across those five matches but conceded ten, pointing to a side capable of scoring freely while remaining vulnerable at the back. A 3-1 loss to Norwich City represents their heaviest defeat in the sequence.

Wolves have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Birmingham City in the Championship, following a heavy 4-2 defeat to West Ham United. Peixoto's side showed their attacking quality in a 4-1 win over Stoke City and scored 12 goals across the five games while conceding ten. Three wins in five suggests a squad with enough quality to compete for a promotion place.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2024, when Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Sheffield United 1-0 in a Premier League fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Wolves have won three and Sheffield United one, with one match ending level. The two sides have met in the Premier League, FA Cup, and other competitions during this period, with Wolves scoring eight goals to Sheffield United's four.

Standings

In the Championship table, Sheffield United sit 10th while Wolverhampton Wanderers are one place below in 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: