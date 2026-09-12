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Championship
team-logoSheffield United
Bramall Lane
team-logoWolverhampton Wanderers
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How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 7
Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 12:00.

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Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with NowTV also offering access for those without a full Sky subscription. Broadcaster details and streaming options are listed below.

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Sky Sports Football

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NowTV

NowTV

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Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Sky Sports Ultra HDR

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Sheffield United host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Bramall Lane in the Championship, with both sides looking to climb the table after mixed starts to the season.

Chris Wilder's Blades have shown resilience at home, picking up points against strong opposition, but their inconsistency away from Bramall Lane has kept them anchored in mid-table.

Wolves, managed by Cesar Peixoto, arrive in Sheffield with promotion ambitions still intact. The club has been active in the transfer market, adding veteran winger Bertrand Traore — formerly of Chelsea and Aston Villa — to bolster attacking options.

Both sides sit in the bottom half of the Championship table entering this fixture, separated by just one position, which gives this match added weight in the early-season standings race.

The Blades won their most recent outing, beating Blackburn Rovers 2-1, while Wolves drew 2-2 with Birmingham City in their last Championship fixture. Neither side arrives with overwhelming momentum.

Head-to-head history between these clubs favors Wolves, who have won three of the last five meetings across all competitions, including a 1-0 Premier League win at Molineux in February 2024.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship clash live.

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How to watch Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Wilder

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension data is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cesar Peixoto's squad also has no confirmed lineup or injury news available at this stage. The club recently added Bertrand Traore to their attacking options, giving the manager additional depth in wide areas. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

SHU

SHU - Form

BLB
W1-2
CAC
D2-2
BOL
W3-2
NOR
L1-3
BLB
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
WOL

WOL - Form

PNE
W1-3
SHW
W0-2
STK
W4-1
WHU
L4-2
BIR
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Sheffield United have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent game ended in a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, and they also beat Bolton Wanderers 3-2 earlier in the run. The Blades scored nine goals across those five matches but conceded ten, pointing to a side capable of scoring freely while remaining vulnerable at the back. A 3-1 loss to Norwich City represents their heaviest defeat in the sequence.

Wolves have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Birmingham City in the Championship, following a heavy 4-2 defeat to West Ham United. Peixoto's side showed their attacking quality in a 4-1 win over Stoke City and scored 12 goals across the five games while conceding ten. Three wins in five suggests a squad with enough quality to compete for a promotion place.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Sheffield UnitedDrawWolverhampton Wanderers
1
0
4
Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
0
FT
Premier League
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
2
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
FT
FA Cup
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
3
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
0
FT
Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
0
FT
Premier League
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
0
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
2
FT
2Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2024, when Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Sheffield United 1-0 in a Premier League fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Wolves have won three and Sheffield United one, with one match ending level. The two sides have met in the Premier League, FA Cup, and other competitions during this period, with Wolves scoring eight goals to Sheffield United's four.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
7421209+1114
W
W
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
7421115+614
W
L
D
W
W
3
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
7421107+314
D
W
W
D
L
4
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
6411128+413
W
W
D
W
L
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
733185+312
D
D
L
W
W
6
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
733167-112
D
D
L
D
W
7
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
7421188+1010
W
W
D
D
W
8
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
7241109+110
W
L
D
D
W
9
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
73131111010
W
D
W
W
L
10
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
63121011-110
L
W
W
W
D
11
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
7304131309
L
W
W
L
W
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
6303111109
L
W
L
L
W
13
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
62318809
W
L
W
D
D
14
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
52211310+38
D
L
W
W
D
15
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
7223101008
W
L
L
D
L
16
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
622256-18
W
D
D
W
L
17
WatfordWatfordWAT
722379-28
L
W
L
L
D
18
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
621378-17
D
W
L
L
W
19
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
7142711-47
L
D
D
W
L
20
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
7214712-57
W
L
L
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
7043711-44
L
D
L
L
D
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
7115613-74
L
L
L
W
L
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
7106613-73
L
L
W
L
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
7034816-83
L
D
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Sheffield United sit 10th while Wolverhampton Wanderers are one place below in 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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