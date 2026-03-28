Today's game between Scotland and Morocco will kick-off at 19 Jun 2026, 23:00.

Scotland vs Morocco is available to watch live in the UK on free-to-air television. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Scotland and Morocco meet at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Friday, June 19, in a Group C fixture that could shape both teams' prospects of reaching the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Scotland arrive at this match on the back of a famous result. Their 1-0 win over Haiti on June 13 was the nation's first World Cup victory since 1990, and Steve Clarke's side will be determined to back it up against tougher opposition.

Morocco, meanwhile, showed exactly what they are capable of in their opener. The Atlas Lions held Brazil to a 1-1 draw at MetLife Stadium, a result that announced their intentions to a watching world and cemented their status as genuine contenders in this group.

Teenage midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi was central to that performance against Brazil, controlling the tempo with a maturity that belied his age. His ability to pick up possession under pressure and consistently choose the right option gave Morocco a platform to threaten one of the tournament favourites.

With both sides having opened with positive results, this second matchday fixture carries real weight. A win for either team would put them in a strong position ahead of their final group game, while a draw would leave the group delicately poised going into the last round of fixtures.

Scotland's players will know the scale of the task ahead. Morocco are ranked among the world's best and boast genuine quality across the pitch, from Achraf Hakimi to Sofyan Amrabat. But the Tartan Army have already proved they can compete at this level.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland vs Morocco, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Scotland vs Morocco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Scotland are managed by Steve Clarke, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for this fixture. Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi also has no reported absentees at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions listed for the Atlas Lions. Probable line-ups for both sides have not yet been confirmed. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Scotland head into this match in strong form, winning their last three games across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Haiti in their World Cup opener on June 14. Before that, they beat Bolivia 4-0 and Curacao 4-1 in back-to-back friendlies, scoring eight goals across those two matches. Their only defeats in their last five came against Ivory Coast (1-0) and Japan (1-0) in March.

Morocco's recent record shows two wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five outings. Their most recent result was the 1-1 draw with Brazil on June 13, a point that demonstrated their quality at the highest level. They also drew 1-1 with Norway in a pre-tournament friendly, and prior to that recorded convincing wins over Madagascar (4-0) and Burundi (5-0), scoring nine goals across those two matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Scotland and Morocco is available in the current dataset. This will be updated if records become available ahead of kick-off.

Standings

In Group C, Scotland currently sit top of the table, with Morocco in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Scotland vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: