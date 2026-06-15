Today's game between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will kick-off at 15 Jun 2026, 23:00.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay is available to watch live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with free live streams available via ITVX and STV Player. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in their opening Group H fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is a match that pits an ambitious Asian side against one of South America's most storied footballing nations, and the stakes could not be higher for both teams at the very start of their campaigns.

Georgios Donis leads Saudi Arabia into a second consecutive World Cup, and the Green Falcons carry real belief after their famous upset of Argentina in Qatar four years ago. That result changed perceptions of Saudi football globally, and Donis will want his side to show they belong at this level once again.

Salem Al-Dawsari, the two-time Asian Player of the Year and the match-winner against Argentina in 2022, remains the fulcrum of the Saudi attack. Lens right-back Saud Abdulhamid is the only member of the squad playing club football outside the country, while 22-year-old midfielder Musab Al-Juwayr is expected to pull the strings in the middle of the park.

Uruguay arrive under Marcelo Bielsa, the coach who has rebuilt La Celeste into a high-tempo, pressing side since taking charge. With Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani gone from international football, this is a new-look Uruguay built around Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte, and the Tottenham playmaker Rodrigo Bentancur. Ronald Araújo and José María Giménez provide the defensive backbone.

Bielsa's side finished fourth in CONMEBOL qualifying, a campaign that produced some strong early results before stalling badly in the final stretch. They will need to be sharper here against a Saudi team that has shown it can cause problems on the world stage.

Group H also contains Spain and Cape Verde, meaning both sides need points from this opener. A slow start could leave either team facing an uphill battle to reach the knockout rounds.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Saudi Arabia are managed by Georgios Donis for this tournament. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the squad, and no probable starting XI has been released at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Uruguay head into the match under Marcelo Bielsa. As with Saudi Arabia, no injury or suspension information is currently available, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Check back for the latest squad news ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 1 N. Alaqidi Injuries and Suspensions 4 R. Araujo

Form

Saudi Arabia arrive at this World Cup with a mixed run of results, recording one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw with Senegal on June 9, while their previous result was a 3-0 win over Puerto Rico on June 5. The Green Falcons have struggled for consistency, losing 2-1 to Ecuador, 2-1 to Serbia, and 4-0 to Egypt in earlier friendlies. Across those five matches, Saudi Arabia scored four goals and conceded seven.

Uruguay's recent record is more stable. Bielsa's side have won once, drawn three times, and lost once in their last five outings. Their two most recent matches produced goalless draws against Algeria and a 1-1 draw with England. Their only defeat in the run was a 5-1 loss to the USA in November 2025, which stands out as an outlier. A draw with Mexico and a 2-1 win over Uzbekistan complete the picture. Uruguay scored three goals and conceded seven across those five games, though their defensive performances have improved noticeably in the more recent fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0. Before that, the two nations drew 1-1 in a friendly in October 2014, played in Saudi Arabia. The only other recorded meeting ended in a 3-2 win for Saudi Arabia in a March 2002 friendly. Across three meetings, each side has won once and one match has ended level.

Standings

In Group H, Saudi Arabia currently sit in second place, while Uruguay are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: