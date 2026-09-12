Today's game between Rangers and Celtic will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 12:00.Gemini
Rangers vs Celtic is available to watch live on Premier Sports 1 and via the Premier Sports Player streaming platform.
Rangers host Celtic at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow in the League Cup, with Derek McInnes's side looking to use home advantage against a Celtic team that has been in dominant Premiership form.
Martin O'Neill's Celtic arrive at Ibrox off the back of four straight Premiership wins, including a 3-0 defeat of Aberdeen and a 1-2 victory away at St. Mirren. Their domestic momentum has been hard to ignore.
Rangers have also found their stride in the league, winning their last four Premiership matches. A 1-0 win over St. Mirren on September 9 was the most recent of those, continuing a run that has kept McInnes's side firmly in contention.
Celtic lost midfielder Reo Hatate to Burnley on deadline day, and O'Neill has had to reshape his midfield options as a result. Whether that absence affects Celtic's rhythm in a cup tie at a hostile Ibrox remains to be seen.
The League Cup adds a separate dimension to this fixture. Both clubs have met four times already this season in various competitions, and the stakes in a knockout format sharpen the contest further.
TV channel and live stream details for Rangers vs Celtic are listed below.
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How to watch Rangers vs Celtic with VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Rangers vs Celtic Probable lineups
Manager
- D. McInnes
Rangers are managed by Derek McInnes. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.
Celtic are managed by Martin O'Neill. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side at this stage, and the squad update will be added as information becomes available.
Form
Rangers head into this match with four wins from their last five games across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Jablonec in Conference League qualification. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premiership win over St. Mirren on September 9, and they also recorded a 1-0 win over Motherwell. Rangers have scored five goals and conceded two across those five matches.
Celtic arrive with four wins from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premiership win over St. Johnstone on September 9, and they also beat Aberdeen 3-0 and Falkirk 2-1 in the league. Their only defeat in that run was a 5-1 loss to LASK in Champions League qualification. Celtic have scored 13 goals and conceded eight across those five matches.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two sides came on May 10, 2026, when Celtic beat Rangers 3-1 in the Premiership. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Celtic have won three times, with one Rangers win and one draw. The sides drew 0-0 in the FA Cup in March 2026 and played out a 2-2 Premiership draw at Ibrox the same month.
Standings
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rangers vs Celtic todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.