League Cup - Quarter Finals 13 Sept 2026 - 07:00 Ibrox Stadium

Today's game between Rangers and Celtic will kick off at 13 Sept 2026, 12:00.

Gemini

Rangers vs Celtic is available to watch live on Premier Sports 1 and via the Premier Sports Player streaming platform.

Rangers host Celtic at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow in the League Cup, with Derek McInnes's side looking to use home advantage against a Celtic team that has been in dominant Premiership form.

Martin O'Neill's Celtic arrive at Ibrox off the back of four straight Premiership wins, including a 3-0 defeat of Aberdeen and a 1-2 victory away at St. Mirren. Their domestic momentum has been hard to ignore.

Rangers have also found their stride in the league, winning their last four Premiership matches. A 1-0 win over St. Mirren on September 9 was the most recent of those, continuing a run that has kept McInnes's side firmly in contention.

Celtic lost midfielder Reo Hatate to Burnley on deadline day, and O'Neill has had to reshape his midfield options as a result. Whether that absence affects Celtic's rhythm in a cup tie at a hostile Ibrox remains to be seen.

The League Cup adds a separate dimension to this fixture. Both clubs have met four times already this season in various competitions, and the stakes in a knockout format sharpen the contest further.

TV channel and live stream details for Rangers vs Celtic are listed below.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rangers are managed by Derek McInnes. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Celtic are managed by Martin O'Neill. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side at this stage, and the squad update will be added as information becomes available.

Form

Rangers head into this match with four wins from their last five games across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Jablonec in Conference League qualification. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premiership win over St. Mirren on September 9, and they also recorded a 1-0 win over Motherwell. Rangers have scored five goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Celtic arrive with four wins from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premiership win over St. Johnstone on September 9, and they also beat Aberdeen 3-0 and Falkirk 2-1 in the league. Their only defeat in that run was a 5-1 loss to LASK in Champions League qualification. Celtic have scored 13 goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on May 10, 2026, when Celtic beat Rangers 3-1 in the Premiership. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Celtic have won three times, with one Rangers win and one draw. The sides drew 0-0 in the FA Cup in March 2026 and played out a 2-2 Premiership draw at Ibrox the same month.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rangers vs Celtic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: