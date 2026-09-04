Championship - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 07:30 Deepdale

Today's game between Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers is being broadcast live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Preston North End host Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale in what is one of English football's most charged local rivalries, with both Lancashire clubs meeting in the EFL Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom's Preston arrive at this fixture in difficult form, having lost each of their last five matches across all competitions. The pressure on the home side is mounting, and a defeat to their nearest rivals would deepen an already uncomfortable start to the campaign.

Blackburn, managed by Tony Mowbray, head across the county in better shape, sitting 13th in the Championship table. Rovers have shown they can pick up results on the road, and a win at Deepdale would represent a statement result in the early weeks of the season.

The Lancashire derby carries weight beyond league position. These clubs share a geography and a history of fierce competition, and the atmosphere at Deepdale for this fixture will reflect that.

Preston currently sit bottom of the Championship in 24th place, making this match particularly pressing for Heckingbottom and his squad. Points are needed urgently, and a home derby presents both an opportunity and a risk.

Blackburn will look to exploit the uncertainty around their hosts and extend what has been a more composed start to the season, even if consistency has not yet been fully established.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Preston are managed by Paul Heckingbottom, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further squad news.

Blackburn Rovers are led by Tony Mowbray, and similarly, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed for the away team at this stage. Check back nearer to the fixture for the latest team news from Ewood Park.

Form

Preston North End head into this match without a win in their last five games across all competitions, recording five defeats from five. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 home loss to Bristol City in the Championship on September 1, while they also suffered a 1-3 reverse against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in August. A 0-4 Carabao Cup defeat to Everton sits within that run, and Preston have conceded 11 goals across those five matches while scoring just five.

Blackburn Rovers have a more mixed recent record, collecting one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five. Their most recent match was a 0-0 draw with Lincoln City on September 1, and they beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in the Championship on August 22. Rovers drew 2-2 with Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening weekend and have scored six goals while conceding five across their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Blackburn Rovers beat Preston North End 1-0 at Ewood Park in the Championship. Before that, Preston won 2-1 at Deepdale in November 2025. Across the last five Championship encounters, Blackburn have won twice, Preston have won once, and two matches have ended level, with the sides sharing eight goals across those five games.

Standings

In the 2026/27 Championship table, Preston North End sit in 24th place, while Blackburn Rovers are in 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: