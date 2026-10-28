Women's Champions League - Game Week 3 28 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Groupama Academy Stadium

Today's game between OL Lyonnes and Inter will kick off at 28 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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OL Lyonnais vs Inter is available to watch live on Disney+. Subscribers can stream the Women's Champions League fixture directly through the platform.

OL Lyonnais host Inter at the Groupama Academy Stadium in Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League, with Jonatan Giraldez's side looking to strengthen their position among the competition's frontrunners.

Lyon arrive in strong domestic form, having put five past Marseille in their most recent Premiere Ligue outing. Their Champions League campaign has been steady, and they will be eager to build on the momentum generated by their title-winning pedigree in this competition.

Inter, coached by David Sassarini, come into this fixture off the back of a goalless draw with Napoli Femminile in Serie A Femminile. The Italians have shown resilience in European competition this season, holding Austria Wien W to a 1-1 draw in their last Women's Champions League outing.

The contrast in standings tells the story of where both clubs sit in the competition's hierarchy right now. Lyon are positioned as one of the stronger sides in the group, while Inter face the task of closing a gap to the teams above them.

Read on to find out how to watch OL Lyonnais vs Inter live.

How to watch OL Lyonnes vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jonatan Giraldez has not confirmed a probable lineup for Lyon ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Inter, David Sassarini's squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Lyon head into this match in commanding form, winning four of their last five games and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 5-0 victory over Marseille in the Premiere Ligue, and they also beat Paris Saint Germain 4-0 on the road earlier in October. Their only dropped points in this run came in a goalless draw with Chelsea FC Women in the Women's Champions League. Across the five matches, Lyon scored 22 goals and conceded none.

Inter's recent record shows two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five outings. They beat Parma Calcio 1913 3-0 and Como Women 2-0 in Serie A Femminile, but were held by both Napoli Femminile and Austria Wien W without scoring. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against Napoli.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between OL Lyonnais and Inter is available for this fixture.

Standings

In the Women's Champions League, Lyon sit second, placing them among the leading sides in the competition, while Inter are sixth, meaning they need a positive result to close the gap and keep their campaign on track.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch OL Lyonnes vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: