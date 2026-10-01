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Women's Champions League

Women's Champions League Overview

FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-PARIS FC-ARSENAL

'Not ideal' - Russo laments late Arsenal collapse in Paris FC draw

Arsenal striker Alessia Russo has voiced her frustration after a bizarre defensive mix-up saw the Gunners throw away a two-goal lead against Paris FC in the Women's Champions League. Leah Williamson conceded a late penalty following a misunderstanding over a goal-kick restart, allowing the French hosts to snatch a 2-2 draw in the 87th minute of the contest.

A. RussoArsenal Women
FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-PARIS FC-ARSENAL

Paris FC 2-2 Arsenal: Williamson error costs Gunners

Arsenal's European campaign took a calamitous turn on Wednesday evening as Renee Slegers' side surrendered a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 with Paris FC. Despite holding a comfortable lead for much of the contest, a bizarre individual error from Leah Williamson gifted the hosts a way back into the game at the Stade Jean Bouin.

L. WilliamsonParis FC
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Women's Champions League, fixtures & results

Tuesday 29 September
OL Lyonnes badge
OL Lyonnes
OLL
0
Chelsea FC Women badge
Chelsea FC Women
CHE
0
FT
SL Benfica badge
SL Benfica
BEN
0
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
3
FT
Wednesday 30 September
HB Koege badge
HB Koege
KOG
1
Servette badge
Servette
SER
0
14'
Austria Wien W badge
Austria Wien W
WIE
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
13'
Paris Saint Germain badge
Paris Saint Germain
PSG
Oud-Heverlee Leuven badge
Oud-Heverlee Leuven
OUD
Manchester City Women badge
Manchester City Women
MCI
Real Madrid Femenino badge
Real Madrid Femenino
RMA
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Standings

Live
PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Barcelona crestBarcelona220011296
W
W
2OL Lyonnes crestOL Lyonnes21108084
D
W
3Bayern Munich crestBayern Munich21105234
W
D
4Arsenal Women crestArsenal Women21103214
D
W
5Chelsea FC Women crestChelsea FC Women21101014
D
W
Last updated 20 hours ago
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