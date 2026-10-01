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Women's Champions League
Women's Champions League Overview
Women's Champions League, fixtures & results
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Tuesday 29 September
Standings
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Live
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Barcelona
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|2
|9
|6
|2
|OL Lyonnes
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|0
|8
|4
|3
|Bayern Munich
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Arsenal Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|5
|Chelsea FC Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
Last updated 20 hours ago