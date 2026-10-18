Premier League - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 11:30 City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 16:30.

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Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal is being shown live in the United Kingdom across Sky Sports, with coverage available on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers can also stream the match via NowTV. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Arsenal travel to the City Ground in Nottingham for a Premier League fixture that puts the reigning champions against a Forest side fighting to climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

Mikel Arteta's side arrive in good form, having beaten Leeds United in the league before a commanding 3-0 win over Lille in the Champions League midweek. Arsenal sit second in the Premier League standings and have been among the division's most consistent sides this season.

Nottingham Forest, managed by Oliver Glasner, come into this match on the back of two consecutive defeats, including a 3-1 loss at Crystal Palace. That run has left Forest in a precarious position and in need of a response at home.

The fixture carries added intrigue given Arsenal's injury concerns at the back. William Saliba is absent, a situation Arteta has already addressed publicly, and Forest will be aware that the champions are not at full strength defensively.

For Forest, the fitness of Morgan Gibbs-White is the central concern heading into the weekend. The midfielder picked up a minor muscle issue at Crystal Palace and faces a late test to determine whether he can feature.

There is also off-field turbulence surrounding Arsenal, with Arteta having spoken about a restructuring process that has led to around 60 job cuts at the club. The manager has described the changes as necessary for the club's future direction.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Oliver Glasner must plan without Igor Jesus and Nicolo Savona through injury, while Morgan Gibbs-White faces a late fitness test after picking up a muscle problem at Crystal Palace. If Gibbs-White is passed fit, Glasner's projected XI features Matz Sels in goal, with Callum Hudson-Odoi, James McAtee, Xaver Schlager, and Liam Delap among those expected to start.

Arsenal head to Nottingham without William Saliba, Christos Tzolis, and Piero Hincapie through injury, with no suspensions to report. Arteta's expected lineup includes David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, Ezri Konsa, and Ben White in defence, with Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Declan Rice, Bruno Guimaraes, and Kai Havertz also named in the projected XI. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Nottingham Forest have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace, and they also lost 1-0 at home to Coventry City in the league. Forest's sole win in that run came away at Aston Villa, where they won 2-1, and they have conceded seven goals across the five matches while scoring five.

Arsenal have won three and lost two of their last five fixtures. Their most recent match was a 3-0 Champions League win over Lille, and they followed a 2-1 Premier League victory over Leeds United before that. The one blemish in recent weeks was a heavy 3-0 defeat to Brighton. Arsenal have scored 12 goals in their last five matches and conceded six, reflecting both their attacking output and occasional defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 0-0 at the City Ground in January 2026. Looking back across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Arsenal have been the dominant force, winning three of the encounters while the other two ended level. Arsenal recorded back-to-back 3-0 wins at home to Forest in September 2025 and November 2024, with Forest's only win in the dataset coming at the City Ground in January 2024, when they beat Arsenal 2-1.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal occupy second place, keeping them firmly in title contention, while Nottingham Forest are 16th, making this fixture a meeting between a side chasing the summit and one looking to move clear of the relegation picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: