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Championship
team-logoNorwich City
Carrow Road
team-logoWatford
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How to watch today's Norwich City vs Watford Championship game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Norwich City vs Watford
Norwich City
Watford
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich City and Watford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 13
Carrow Road

Today's game between Norwich City and Watford will kick off at 31 Oct 2026, 12:30.

Other English Language Commentaries

United KingdomSky Sports+
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VPN GuideGemini

Norwich City vs Watford is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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Norwich City host Watford at Carrow Road in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs sitting deep in the lower half of the table.

Philippe Clement's Norwich side come into this match having won just one of their last five league games. That victory came on the road against Charlton Athletic, but defeats to Portsmouth, Southampton, Swansea City, and Bolton Wanderers have left the Canaries in a precarious position.

Watford arrive in a similarly troubled state under Alessio Dionisi. The Hornets have taken just three points from their last five outings, with their only win coming against Charlton. A 5-1 defeat at Cardiff and a 4-0 loss at home to Burnley in that run paint a difficult picture.

Both clubs are locked in a battle to climb away from the relegation zone, and three points here would provide a significant boost to whichever side can take them.

Read on to find out how to watch Norwich City vs Watford live, including full TV channel and live stream details.

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How to watch Norwich City vs Watford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Norwich City vs Watford Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Clement

Philippe Clement has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been released by Norwich City at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Alessio Dionisi's Watford are similarly yet to confirm their team news, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the available information. Full squad details will be added as they become available.

Form

NOR

NOR - Form

BOL
L3-4
SWA
L2-1
SOU
L0-1
POR
L0-1
CHA
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
WAT

WAT - Form

BRC
L1-0
BUR
L0-4
CAC
L5-1
CHA
W2-0
WOL
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Norwich City have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 away win over Charlton Athletic, though that result followed three consecutive defeats. Across those five games, Norwich scored seven goals and conceded nine, with losses to Portsmouth (0-1), Southampton (0-1), and a 4-3 defeat against Bolton among the results.

Watford's recent record reads one win, no draws, and four defeats from five. Their sole victory in that run was a 2-0 home win over Charlton Athletic. The Hornets have struggled for goals and defensive solidity, conceding eleven times across five matches while scoring just four, including a 5-1 defeat at Cardiff City.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Norwich CityDrawWatford
3
0
2
Championship
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
0
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
FT
Championship
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
3
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
2
FT
Carabao Cup
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
2
FT
Championship
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
0
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
1
FT
Championship
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
4
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
FT
9Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a Championship fixture in December 2025, when Watford won 1-0 at Carrow Road. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Watford have won three and Norwich two. Norwich's biggest result in that period was a 4-1 home win in September 2024, while Watford's most convincing display was a 3-2 home victory in December 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
127412717+1025
W
D
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
127231613+323
L
L
W
W
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
126423215+1722
L
W
W
D
D
4
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
126332016+421
W
D
W
L
L
5
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
126331613+321
D
W
W
L
L
6
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
127322412+1220
W
D
W
W
L
7
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
125522012+820
L
W
W
W
D
8
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
125522012+820
W
L
W
D
D
9
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
126241816+220
D
W
L
W
W
10
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
135441715+219
W
D
W
L
W
11
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
125341916+318
W
L
W
W
D
12
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
125341615+118
W
D
W
W
L
13
MillwallMillwallMIL
124351920-115
L
D
L
W
D
14
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
124351215-315
D
L
L
D
W
15
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
124351320-715
W
D
L
L
L
16
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
123541917+214
W
D
W
L
W
17
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
133551519-414
L
L
W
L
D
18
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
124261623-714
L
D
W
L
W
19
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
123541118-714
L
L
D
D
L
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
124082022-212
W
L
L
L
L
21
WatfordWatfordWAT
123271020-1011
L
W
L
L
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
121561725-88
L
L
D
W
D
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
121471021-117
D
L
L
D
D
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
121291025-155
D
L
L
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

Both clubs are currently placed in the bottom half of the Championship table, with Norwich City sitting 20th and Watford one place below them in 21st. This fixture is a direct contest between two sides in the relegation zone, making the points on offer especially significant.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norwich City vs Watford today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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