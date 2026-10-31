Championship - Game Week 13 31 Oct 2026 - 08:30 Carrow Road

Today's game between Norwich City and Watford will kick off at 31 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Norwich City vs Watford is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Norwich City host Watford at Carrow Road in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs sitting deep in the lower half of the table.

Philippe Clement's Norwich side come into this match having won just one of their last five league games. That victory came on the road against Charlton Athletic, but defeats to Portsmouth, Southampton, Swansea City, and Bolton Wanderers have left the Canaries in a precarious position.

Watford arrive in a similarly troubled state under Alessio Dionisi. The Hornets have taken just three points from their last five outings, with their only win coming against Charlton. A 5-1 defeat at Cardiff and a 4-0 loss at home to Burnley in that run paint a difficult picture.

Both clubs are locked in a battle to climb away from the relegation zone, and three points here would provide a significant boost to whichever side can take them.

Read on to find out how to watch Norwich City vs Watford live, including full TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Norwich City vs Watford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Philippe Clement has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been released by Norwich City at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Alessio Dionisi's Watford are similarly yet to confirm their team news, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the available information. Full squad details will be added as they become available.

Form

Norwich City have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 away win over Charlton Athletic, though that result followed three consecutive defeats. Across those five games, Norwich scored seven goals and conceded nine, with losses to Portsmouth (0-1), Southampton (0-1), and a 4-3 defeat against Bolton among the results.

Watford's recent record reads one win, no draws, and four defeats from five. Their sole victory in that run was a 2-0 home win over Charlton Athletic. The Hornets have struggled for goals and defensive solidity, conceding eleven times across five matches while scoring just four, including a 5-1 defeat at Cardiff City.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a Championship fixture in December 2025, when Watford won 1-0 at Carrow Road. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Watford have won three and Norwich two. Norwich's biggest result in that period was a 4-1 home win in September 2024, while Watford's most convincing display was a 3-2 home victory in December 2025.

Standings

Both clubs are currently placed in the bottom half of the Championship table, with Norwich City sitting 20th and Watford one place below them in 21st. This fixture is a direct contest between two sides in the relegation zone, making the points on offer especially significant.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norwich City vs Watford today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: