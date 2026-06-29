World Cup - Final Stage Monterrey Stadium

Today's game between Netherlands and Morocco will kick-off at 30 Jun 2026, 02:00.

Gemini

Netherlands vs Morocco is available to watch live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with free live streams available via ITVX and STV Player.

Netherlands face Morocco in a 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout fixture at Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. The Oranje finished top of Group F, while the Atlas Lions advance from Group C as runners-up, setting up a round-of-32 meeting between two of the tournament's most watchable sides.

Ronald Koeman's Netherlands arrive in confident shape. A 5-1 dismantling of Sweden was the standout result of their group stage, with Cody Gakpo orchestrating and Denzel Dumfries causing havoc down the right flank. The Dutch have looked settled and potent going forward, and Koeman has already identified Achraf Hakimi as the primary threat his side will need to contain.

Morocco bring their own considerable quality. The Atlas Lions drew 1-1 with Brazil in a statement result before beating Scotland and Haiti to advance. Mohamed Ouahbi's squad is packed with European club talent, and the presence of Brahim Diaz, Bilal El Khannouss, and Ismael Saibari in midfield gives Morocco genuine creativity and pace in transition.

The Dutch will carry the expectation of favourites into this match, but Morocco are no side to be taken lightly. Their 2022 run to the World Cup semi-finals proved they can dismantle more fancied opponents, and they have the personnel to trouble any defence at this tournament.

Koeman's camp is braced for a physical and intense contest. The Netherlands head coach has spoken openly about the challenge Morocco will pose, singling out Paris Saint-Germain full-back Hakimi as a danger in wide areas. Expect the Oranje to set up with discipline as well as ambition.

For viewers in the UK, the TV channel and live stream information is listed below.

How to watch Netherlands vs Morocco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ronald Koeman names a strong projected XI for the Netherlands, with Bart Verbruggen in goal behind a back four of Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Micky van de Ven. Tijjani Reijnders, Frenkie de Jong, and Ryan Gravenberch are set to form the midfield, with Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, and Cody Gakpo leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Dutch squad.

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi is expected to start Yassine Bounou in goal, with Achraf Hakimi, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, and Noussair Mazraoui forming the defensive line. Brahim Diaz, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, and Bilal El Khannouss are set to operate in midfield, with Azzedine Ounahi and Ismael Saibari completing the projected XI. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed for the Atlas Lions. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The Netherlands go into this match having won three of their last five, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 World Cup victory over Tunisia on June 25, following the 5-1 demolition of Sweden on June 20. A 2-2 draw with Japan in their group opener and a 2-1 friendly win over Uzbekistan also feature in that run, with a 0-1 loss to Algeria the only blemish. The Dutch have scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, and have won their last two matches in succession.

Morocco arrive with three wins from their last five, drawing the other two. Their most recent result was a 4-2 World Cup victory over Haiti on June 24, with a 0-1 win against Scotland on June 19 before that. The Atlas Lions drew 1-1 with Brazil in a strong group-stage showing, and their five-match run also includes a 1-1 friendly draw with Norway and a 4-0 win over Madagascar. Morocco have scored 11 goals and conceded five across those fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

NED Last match MAR 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Morocco 1 - 2 Netherlands 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the available data took place on May 31, 2017, a friendly in which Netherlands beat Morocco 2-1, with Morocco as the designated home team. With just one match in the dataset, no broader pattern can be drawn from the head-to-head record.

Standings

Netherlands finished first in Group F, while Morocco qualified from Group C in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



