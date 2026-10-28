Serie A - Game Week 9 28 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Stadio Brianteo

Today's game between Monza and SSC Napoli will kick off at 28 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Monza vs Napoli is available to watch live on HBO Max and TNT Sports 1, with DAZN also carrying the match. Subscribers can stream the game live through each platform's respective service.

Napoli travel to the Stadio Brianteo to face Monza in matchday nine of Serie A, arriving with points to prove after a dramatic weekend that ended in controversy rather than victory.

The Partenopei drew 3-3 with Roma in their last league outing, a result that felt like a defeat given they led twice and were pushing for a winner late on. The fallout from that match has dominated the week, with manager Massimiliano Allegri sent off in the closing stages and subsequently handed a two-match ban by the Giudice Sportivo.

Allegri will not be in the dugout at Brianteo. His absence adds an unusual dimension to a fixture Napoli will be expected to win against a Monza side sitting 15th in the table and without a win in their last three competitive matches.

Monza, managed by Ivan Juric, have shown they can cause problems on their day but arrive into this game in poor form, having lost to Torino most recently and suffering defeats to Lazio and Cremonese in their previous outings.

For Napoli, the midfield partnership of Scott McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne continues to catch the eye. McTominay has scored four goals in his last two appearances, including a double against Roma, and his combination with De Bruyne has given Allegri's side a genuine creative and physical edge in the centre of the pitch.

Defensively, however, Napoli head into this fixture stretched. Benoit Badiashile and Leonardo Spinazzola both picked up muscular injuries in the closing minutes against Roma, adding to an already sizeable absentee list.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Monza vs Napoli live.

How to watch Monza vs SSC Napoli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Monza will be without Matteo Pessina, Jan Ziolkowski and Yvan Kouadio Maye through injury. Ivan Juric is expected to field a side that includes Noel Toernqvist, Saba Goglichidze, Lorenzo Lucchesi and Andrea Carboni in defence, with Dany Mota and Gustavo Varela leading the attack.

Napoli head into the match without a head coach on the touchline, with Allegri serving the first of his two-match suspension. On the injury front, Alessandro Buongiorno, Costantino Favasuli, David Neres, Alisson Santos and Benoit Badiashile are all ruled out. The projected XI includes Alex Meret in goal, with Scott McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne operating in midfield alongside Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and Rasmus Hoejlund leading the line.

Form

Monza arrive at this fixture in difficult form, winning just one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their sole victory came against Cagliari, a 4-0 win, but that result has been bookended by defeats, including a 3-2 loss to Torino in their most recent outing. Across those five games, Monza have conceded freely and their results in friendly fixtures against Brest and Cremonese offered little encouragement.

Napoli's recent form is mixed but shows greater quality. They won four of their last five competitive matches before this week, with a 4-3 Champions League victory over Bodø/Glimt among the highlights. Their only league defeat in that run came at Venezia, 1-0, while the 3-3 draw with Roma brought their most recent Serie A outing to an unsatisfying close. Napoli have scored freely, netting 11 goals across their last five games, though their defensive record has been inconsistent.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-1 Napoli win at Stadio Brianteo in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Serie A, Napoli hold the stronger record, with three wins to Monza's two, though Monza have proven capable of taking points off the Partenopei at home. Napoli have scored 10 goals across those five meetings, underlining their attacking advantage in this fixture historically.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Monza sit 15th while Napoli occupy 10th place, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs at this stage of the 2026/27 campaign.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monza vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: