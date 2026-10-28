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Serie A
team-logoMonza
Stadio Brianteo
team-logoSSC Napoli
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 1
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How to watch today's Monza vs SSC Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Monza vs SSC Napoli
Monza
SSC Napoli
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Monza and SSC Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 9
Stadio Brianteo

Today's game between Monza and SSC Napoli will kick off at 28 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
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VPN GuideGemini

Monza vs Napoli is available to watch live on HBO Max and TNT Sports 1, with DAZN also carrying the match. Subscribers can stream the game live through each platform's respective service.

HBO Max

HBO Max

Click here

TNT Sports 1

TNT Sports 1

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

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Napoli travel to the Stadio Brianteo to face Monza in matchday nine of Serie A, arriving with points to prove after a dramatic weekend that ended in controversy rather than victory.

The Partenopei drew 3-3 with Roma in their last league outing, a result that felt like a defeat given they led twice and were pushing for a winner late on. The fallout from that match has dominated the week, with manager Massimiliano Allegri sent off in the closing stages and subsequently handed a two-match ban by the Giudice Sportivo.

Allegri will not be in the dugout at Brianteo. His absence adds an unusual dimension to a fixture Napoli will be expected to win against a Monza side sitting 15th in the table and without a win in their last three competitive matches.

Monza, managed by Ivan Juric, have shown they can cause problems on their day but arrive into this game in poor form, having lost to Torino most recently and suffering defeats to Lazio and Cremonese in their previous outings.

For Napoli, the midfield partnership of Scott McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne continues to catch the eye. McTominay has scored four goals in his last two appearances, including a double against Roma, and his combination with De Bruyne has given Allegri's side a genuine creative and physical edge in the centre of the pitch.

Defensively, however, Napoli head into this fixture stretched. Benoit Badiashile and Leonardo Spinazzola both picked up muscular injuries in the closing minutes against Roma, adding to an already sizeable absentee list.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Monza vs Napoli live.

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How to watch Monza vs SSC Napoli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Monza vs SSC Napoli Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Monza crest
Monza
MON
page.match.formation.title
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
4-3-3
N. ToernqvistN. ToernqvistE. KouadioE. KouadioS. GoglichidzeS. GoglichidzeA. CarboniA. CarboniE. AkinsanmiroE. AkinsanmiroD. MotaD. MotaS. BirindelliS. BirindelliJ. RobinsonJ. RobinsonM. FolorunshoM. FolorunshoR. MangasR. MangasG. VarelaG. VarelaA. MeretA. MeretM. OliveraM. OliveraL. MarianucciL. MarianucciG. Di LorenzoG. Di LorenzoR. MarinR. MarinK. De BruyneK. De BruyneS. McTominayS. McTominayS. LobotkaS. LobotkaM. PolitanoM. PolitanoR. HoejlundR. HoejlundN. LangN. Lang
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
3-4-2-1
Monza

Starting XI

SSC Napoli

Manager

  • I. Juric
  • M. Landucci

Monza will be without Matteo Pessina, Jan Ziolkowski and Yvan Kouadio Maye through injury. Ivan Juric is expected to field a side that includes Noel Toernqvist, Saba Goglichidze, Lorenzo Lucchesi and Andrea Carboni in defence, with Dany Mota and Gustavo Varela leading the attack.

Napoli head into the match without a head coach on the touchline, with Allegri serving the first of his two-match suspension. On the injury front, Alessandro Buongiorno, Costantino Favasuli, David Neres, Alisson Santos and Benoit Badiashile are all ruled out. The projected XI includes Alex Meret in goal, with Scott McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne operating in midfield alongside Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and Rasmus Hoejlund leading the line.

Form

MON

MON - Form

CRE
L2-3
B29
D2-2
LAZ
L3-1
CGL
W4-0
TOR
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
NAP

NAP - Form

FRC
W3-0
VIL
L3-1
VEN
L1-0
BOD
W4-3
ROM
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Monza arrive at this fixture in difficult form, winning just one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their sole victory came against Cagliari, a 4-0 win, but that result has been bookended by defeats, including a 3-2 loss to Torino in their most recent outing. Across those five games, Monza have conceded freely and their results in friendly fixtures against Brest and Cremonese offered little encouragement.

Napoli's recent form is mixed but shows greater quality. They won four of their last five competitive matches before this week, with a 4-3 Champions League victory over Bodø/Glimt among the highlights. Their only league defeat in that run came at Venezia, 1-0, while the 3-3 draw with Roma brought their most recent Serie A outing to an unsatisfying close. Napoli have scored freely, netting 11 goals across their last five games, though their defensive record has been inconsistent.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MonzaDrawSSC Napoli
1
1
3
Serie A
Monza badge
Monza
MON
0
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Monza badge
Monza
MON
0
FT
Serie A
Monza badge
Monza
MON
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
4
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
Monza badge
Monza
MON
0
FT
Serie A
Monza badge
Monza
MON
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
4Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-1 Napoli win at Stadio Brianteo in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Serie A, Napoli hold the stronger record, with three wins to Monza's two, though Monza have proven capable of taking points off the Partenopei at home. Napoli have scored 10 goals across those five meetings, underlining their attacking advantage in this fixture historically.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
9810227+1525
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
87102310+1322
W
W
W
D
W
3
RomaRomaROM
9630238+1521
W
D
W
D
D
4
ComoComoCOM
9621178+920
W
W
W
D
L
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
8530167+918
W
W
D
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
84221713+414
D
W
L
W
D
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
8422118+314
W
L
D
W
L
8
TorinoTorinoTOR
94141414013
L
W
W
W
D
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
9414813-513
L
L
L
D
W
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
83231310+311
D
L
W
D
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
83141415-110
D
L
W
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
8305914-59
L
W
L
L
W
13
BolognaBolognaBOL
8224810-28
W
L
W
D
L
14
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
92251422-88
L
L
L
D
L
15
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
8215613-77
W
L
W
L
D
17
UdineseUdineseUDI
8116918-94
L
L
L
L
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
8116919-104
L
L
L
D
W
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
8116515-104
L
L
L
W
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
8107617-113
L
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the current Serie A standings, Monza sit 15th while Napoli occupy 10th place, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs at this stage of the 2026/27 campaign.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monza vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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