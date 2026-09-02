Championship - Game Week 4 2 Sept 2026 - 14:45 The Den

Today's game between Millwall and Wrexham will kick-off at 2 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Millwall vs Wrexham is available to watch live on Sky Sports+. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Millwall host Wrexham at The Den in a Championship fixture that pits a side finding its feet in the second tier against one still searching for its first win of the season.

Alex Neil's Lions come into this game off the back of a heavy 5-1 defeat to Southampton, a result that will have stung at Cold Blow Lane. Before that setback, Millwall had put together a solid run, winning three of their previous four matches across league and cup competition.

Wrexham arrive in South London with problems of their own. Phil Parkinson described his side's defending as "unacceptable" after a 2-1 home defeat to Birmingham City, a result that left the Red Dragons without a Championship win this season. The mood around the club is far from settled.

Parkinson's side have drawn twice and lost twice in the league so far, a return that falls well short of the ambitions Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have set for the club. Off the pitch, Wrexham's recruitment activity has been relentless, with a £2 million agreement to sign Manchester City defender Issa Kabore among the summer's business.

For Millwall, this is a chance to recover quickly and climb the table. Sixth place heading into this round of fixtures, Neil will want a response from his squad after the Southampton hammering.

For Wrexham, a first away win of the campaign would do much to ease the pressure building around Parkinson's tenure. The Red Dragons have the quality to compete in this division, but results need to come soon.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall vs Wrexham live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Millwall vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Millwall are managed by Alex Neil. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no confirmed lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Wrexham head to South London under Phil Parkinson. As with Millwall, no injury or suspension details have been confirmed at this stage, and no projected XI has been released. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Millwall have won three, drawn none, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 Championship defeat to Southampton on August 29. Before that, they beat Cambridge United 1-0 in the Carabao Cup and thrashed Norwich City 3-0 in the league. The Lions also won 2-0 away at Bristol City and claimed a Carabao Cup victory on penalties against Queens Park Rangers. Millwall scored seven goals and conceded six across those five games, with the Southampton result a clear outlier in an otherwise productive run.

Wrexham have won none, drawn two, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent fixture was a 2-1 Championship defeat at home to Birmingham City on August 28. They drew 1-1 with both Watford and Cardiff City in earlier league outings, lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup, and were beaten 1-0 by Sunderland in a pre-season friendly. Parkinson's side have scored four goals and conceded five in those five matches, and they are yet to win a competitive game this season.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Millwall beat Wrexham 2-0 in a Championship fixture at SToK Cae Ras. Before that, Millwall won 2-0 again when the sides met at The Den in August 2025. The two clubs also met three times in League One in the early 2000s, with Millwall winning one and the other two ending level. Across the five recorded meetings, Millwall hold the stronger record with two wins, two draws, and no defeats in the most recent encounters.

Standings

In the Championship table, Millwall sit sixth while Wrexham are twentieth heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: