Championship - Game Week 8 19 Sept 2026 - 04:30 The Den

Today's game between Millwall and West Ham United will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Millwall vs West Ham United is available to watch live in the UK across multiple platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Millwall host West Ham United at The Den on Saturday, 19 September 2026, in a Championship fixture that carries the full weight of one of English football's most combustible rivalries. This is the 100th meeting between the two clubs and their first competitive encounter in 14 years.

West Ham arrive as Championship leaders under Nuno Espirito Santo, whose side have been in formidable league form despite a midweek Carabao Cup exit against Fulham. Nuno has been direct about the need to tighten up defensively after that 3-2 defeat, and his players know what is expected of them at The Den.

Millwall, managed by Alex Neil, are running well below full strength. Eleven first-team players are currently unavailable, and the Lions drew 2-2 at Middlesbrough on Tuesday. Neil has made no attempt to hide the physical toll on his squad, but he has also made clear they will leave nothing on the pitch.

Caleb Taylor, the 23-year-old centre-back who has started every game for Millwall this season, has promised an intimidating atmosphere for the league leaders. The Den has never been an easy place to visit, and the reunion of these two clubs will crank the noise up further.

Goalkeeper Finlay Herrick made his full home debut for West Ham in the Fulham cup tie and spoke openly about his excitement for his first trip to The Den. The 20-year-old cited the late Ludek Miklosko as an inspiration, adding a personal thread to what is already a charged occasion.

Brazilian forward Pablo Felipe scored his first West Ham goal against Fulham and has urged his teammates to stay focused on the league prize. With West Ham sitting top of the table, three points at The Den would send a statement to every promotion rival.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Millwall vs West Ham United live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Millwall vs West Ham United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Millwall head into the derby severely stretched. Alex Neil confirmed his squad is missing 11 first-team players, and updates on specific injuries and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off as the situation develops.

West Ham have not confirmed a probable starting XI at this stage. Nuno Espirito Santo rotated his squad for the Carabao Cup tie against Fulham, so further team news is expected ahead of Saturday. Check back for the latest updates.

Form

Millwall have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough in the Championship on 15 September. Prior to that, they lost 3-1 to Blackburn Rovers and were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. Their only win in this run was a 4-0 home victory over Bolton Wanderers. Across these five games, Millwall scored nine goals and conceded nine.

West Ham have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham on 15 September. In the Championship, however, they have been dominant, with wins over Wrexham (6-0), Bolton Wanderers (3-2 away), Derby County (3-0), and Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-2). West Ham scored 18 goals across those five games and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2012, when West Ham won 2-1 at home in the Championship. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 at The Den in September 2011. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, West Ham have won two, Millwall have won one, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

In the Championship table, West Ham United sit first and Millwall sit 11th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs West Ham United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: