Carabao Cup - Game Week 1 7 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Riverside Stadium

Today's game between Middlesbrough and Wrexham will kick-off at 7 Aug 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Middlesbrough vs Wrexham is available to watch live in the United Kingdom. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Middlesbrough and Wrexham open their 2026-27 competitive campaigns at the Riverside Stadium in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Two sides who shared four points across two Championship meetings last season now face each other in a cup tie that carries genuine edge.

Kim Hellberg's Middlesbrough head into the fixture looking to build early momentum on home soil. Their pre-season was uneven — a 3-3 draw with Espanyol and a 1-1 stalemate with Celtic bracketed a 3-1 defeat to Huddersfield — but the Teessiders have been busy in the transfer market. USMNT wing-back Max Arfsten has completed a move worth up to $7.5 million from Columbus Crew, joining fellow Crew products Sebastian Berhalter and Aidan Morris at the club. Goalkeeper Radek Vitek is also closing in on a permanent switch from Manchester United, adding further depth as Hellberg shapes his squad.

Wrexham arrive with confidence earned on the road. Phil Parkinson's side beat Manchester United 1-0 in Helsinki and followed that with a 3-2 win over Leeds United during their summer tour — results that suggested the Red Dragons are ready to push hard for promotion again. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland, but the broader picture from pre-season has been positive.

Off the pitch, Wrexham have matched their on-field ambition in the transfer window. A £3 million deal for Preston captain Ben Whiteman brings proven Championship quality into Parkinson's midfield. Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have shown willingness to spend above £10 million as the club targets Premier League promotion, and former Red Dragons star Lee Trundle has publicly backed Parkinson to be given the time and resources to deliver on that goal.

The two clubs drew 2-2 at the Racecourse Ground in May and 1-1 at the Riverside in October, so neither side carries a clear edge into this meeting. It sets up as a competitive cup opener between two teams with serious ambitions for the season ahead.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough are managed by Kim Hellberg, though no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup are available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Wrexham head into the tie under Phil Parkinson, with no injury or suspension information currently confirmed for the away squad either. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both teams are confirmed.

Form

Middlesbrough go into this fixture with a W0 D2 L2 record across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw with Espanyol on August 1, and they drew 1-1 with Celtic on July 18. Boro lost 3-1 to Huddersfield Town in pre-season and were beaten 1-0 by Hull City in their final Championship match of last season. Middlesbrough scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Wrexham arrive with a W2 D1 L2 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland on August 2, though they beat Leeds United 3-2 on July 25 and Manchester United 1-0 on July 18. A goalless draw with Wisla Krakow and a 2-2 Championship draw with Middlesbrough complete the picture. Wrexham scored six goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 2, 2026, when Wrexham and Middlesbrough drew 2-2 in a Championship fixture at the Racecourse Ground. Before that, Middlesbrough hosted Wrexham at the Riverside Stadium in October 2025, with that game also finishing 1-1. Across both recorded meetings, neither side has managed a win.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Middlesbrough vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: