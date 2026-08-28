Championship - Game Week 3 29 Aug 2026 - 07:30 Riverside Stadium

Today's game between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion will kick-off at 29 Aug 2026, 12:30.

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Middlesbrough vs West Brom is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Middlesbrough host West Bromwich Albion at the Riverside Stadium in a Championship fixture that pits an in-form visiting side against a home team still searching for consistency in the early weeks of the season.

Kim Hellberg's Boro have shown plenty of promise since the summer, having reshaped their squad aggressively with a string of signings including Tottenham defender Ashley Phillips and goalkeeper Radek Vitek. The ambition at the Riverside is clear, but their league form has been uneven, with a defeat to Blackburn last weekend a setback after a winning start against Lincoln City.

West Brom arrive in considerably sharper form. James Morrison's side beat Burnley 3-1 in their most recent Championship outing and have strung together a run of wins that has them sitting second in the table. They conceded twice late on against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup in midweek but showed enough quality to suggest their confidence remains intact.

For Boro, this is a home game that demands a response. A win would lift Hellberg's side up the table and reaffirm their promotion credentials. For West Brom, three points on the road against a club with genuine top-six ambitions would send a statement about their own title intentions.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds an extra edge. Middlesbrough have won three of the last five meetings, including a 2-1 home victory in September 2025, and they will draw on that familiarity. West Brom, though, claimed a 3-2 win at The Hawthorns in January 2026, the most recent encounter, and Morrison will point to that result as evidence his team can come away from the Riverside with something.

This is a fixture with real weight in the Championship table, and both managers will treat it accordingly.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough vs West Brom, including the TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough head coach Kim Hellberg has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this game, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad news becomes available.

West Brom manager James Morrison is similarly yet to confirm his team selection, with no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. No projected XI has been released. Further updates will follow when confirmed.

Form

Middlesbrough have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-3 Carabao Cup victory over Doncaster Rovers on August 25, though in the Championship their last outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on August 22. Boro's competitive form includes a 2-1 Championship win over Lincoln City and a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory against Wrexham. Their five-match run began with a 3-3 pre-season draw against Espanyol.

West Brom have won four of their last five matches. Morrison's side lost 3-2 to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on August 26, but their Championship form remains strong, with a 3-1 win over Burnley on August 23 and a 1-2 victory at Norwich City. They also beat Rotherham United 4-1 in the Carabao Cup first round and opened pre-season with a 2-0 win over Peterborough United. West Brom have scored 12 goals and conceded nine across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when West Brom beat Middlesbrough 3-2 at The Hawthorns in the Championship. Before that, Middlesbrough won 2-1 at the Riverside in September 2025 and 2-0 at home in January 2025. Across the last five Championship meetings, Middlesbrough hold the edge with three wins to West Brom's one, with one match ending level, and Boro have scored eight goals to West Brom's six across those fixtures.

Standings

In the Championship table, West Bromwich Albion sit second while Middlesbrough are 11th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: