Today's game between Lazio and Inter will kick-off at 13 May 2026, 20:00.

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TV channel and live stream options for Lazio vs Inter are listed below. In the UK, the match is available on Premier Sports 1 and via the Premier Sports Player streaming service.

If you are travelling outside your home country and want to access your usual streaming platform, a VPN can help you connect to a server in your home region and bypass geographic restrictions. Once connected, log in to your platform of choice as normal.

Lazio and Inter meet in the Coppa Italia, with the Stadio Olimpico in Rome set to host a fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs despite their contrasting positions heading into it.

Inter arrive as Serie A champions. Cristian Chivu's side sealed the Scudetto with three games to spare and are now targeting a domestic double, with the Coppa Italia representing the next prize on their list.

For Lazio, this is a chance to rescue something meaningful from a season that has not fully delivered on its early promise. Marco Baroni's side sit eighth in Serie A and will view this cup run as an opportunity to end the campaign with silverware.

The Nerazzurri come into this match in strong form. They have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with Marcus Thuram and Henrikh Mkhitaryan among the key contributors in attack. Their 3-0 win over Lazio in Serie A just days ago will only add to their confidence.

Lazio have their own momentum to draw on. They have won three of their last five matches, including a 2-0 victory at Napoli and a Coppa Italia semi-final win over Atalanta that put them in this final. Baroni will know his side are capable of raising their level in a one-off occasion.

The transfer noise around both clubs has not gone away. Lautaro Martinez has made clear he intends to stay at Inter, while president Beppe Marotta has moved to calm speculation over Alessandro Bastoni despite confirmed interest from Barcelona. Lazio, meanwhile, have had their own off-pitch distractions, with manager Maurizio Sarri publicly clashing with Serie A organisers over scheduling.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Lazio vs Inter, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Lazio vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Lazio ahead of this Coppa Italia fixture, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the situation becomes clearer.

Inter also have no confirmed injury list, suspensions, or projected lineup available at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it emerges ahead of the match.

Form

Lazio have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home defeat to Inter in Serie A on May 9. Before that, they beat Cremonese 2-1 away in the league and drew 3-3 at Udinese. Their Coppa Italia form includes a 1-1 draw against Atalanta that they won to progress, and a 2-0 Serie A win at Napoli stands as the standout result of the run. Lazio have scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Inter have taken four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 3-0 win at Lazio on May 9, which extended a run that includes a 2-0 home victory over Parma that sealed the Serie A title. They also beat Como 3-2 in the Coppa Italia and won 3-0 at Cagliari in the league. Their only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw at Torino. Inter scored 11 goals and conceded five across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on May 9, 2026, when Inter beat Lazio 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in a Serie A fixture. Before that, Inter won 2-0 at San Siro in November 2025, also in the league. Across the last five recorded meetings, Inter have won four and drawn one, with Lazio yet to take a victory in that run. The sides also met in the Coppa Italia in February 2025, with Inter winning 2-0 at San Siro.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lazio vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: