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Premiership
team-logoKilmarnock
The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park
team-logoCeltic
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How to watch today's Kilmarnock vs Celtic Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Kilmarnock vs Celtic
Kilmarnock
Celtic
Premiership

How to watch the Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Premiership - Game Week 2
The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park

Today's game between Kilmarnock and Celtic will kick-off at 9 Aug 2026, 13:30.

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How to watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kilmarnock vs Celtic lineups

4-1-2-1-2
Kilmarnock crest
Kilmarnock
KIL
Formation
Celtic crest
Celtic
CEL
4-2-3-1
1M. Stryjek36A. Tshibola15J. Yfeko21M. Schjoenning-Larsen14G. Stanger2J. Brandon18T. Lowery11G. Kiltie8E. Ring9J. Hugill10T. John-Jules1V. Sinisalo6A. Trusty63K. Tierney20C. Carter-Vickers2A. Johnston11Camilo Duran8B. Nygren42C. McGregor27A. Engels13H. Yang9K. Hoegh
Celtic crest
Celtic
CEL
4-1-2-1-2
Kilmarnock

Starting XI

Celtic

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. McCann
  • M. O'Neill

Form

KIL

KIL - Form

RAR
W0-0
ELG
W0-1
HAM
W1-0
PET
L0-0
JOH
L4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
CEL

CEL - Form

SHE
D1-1
SCP
L4-1
MID
D1-1
MIL
D2-2
DUF
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

KilmarnockDrawCeltic
0
0
5
Premiership
Kilmarnock badge
Kilmarnock
KIL
2
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
3
FT
Premiership
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
4
Kilmarnock badge
Kilmarnock
KIL
0
FT
Premiership
Kilmarnock badge
Kilmarnock
KIL
1
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
2
FT
Premiership
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
5
Kilmarnock badge
Kilmarnock
KIL
1
FT
FA Cup
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
2
Kilmarnock badge
Kilmarnock
KIL
1
FT
5Goals Scored16
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5


Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CelticCelticCEL
220061+56
W
W
2
St. MirrenSt. MirrenMIR
220030+36
W
W
3
MotherwellMotherwellMOT
211021+14
D
W
4
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
210152+33
W
L
5
Dundee FCDundee FCDUF
210121+13
W
L
6
St. JohnstoneSt. JohnstoneJOH
21014403
L
W
7
HibernianHibernianHIB
21012203
W
L
8
AberdeenAberdeenABE
210123-13
L
W
9
RangersRangersRAN
201112-11
L
D
10
FalkirkFalkirkFAL
201102-21
D
L
11
Dundee UnitedDundee UnitedDUU
201115-41
L
D
12
KilmarnockKilmarnockKIL
200249-50
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Last updated 2026-08-09T15:25:01.000Z

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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