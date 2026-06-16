Today's game between Iraq and Norway will kick-off at 16 Jun 2026, 23:00.

In the United Kingdom, Iraq vs Norway will be broadcast on BBC One and available to live stream for free via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Iraq face Norway in their opening Group I fixture at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 16, with both sides making their mark on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Iraq, this is only their second appearance at a World Cup, and the weight of that occasion is real. The Lions of Mesopotamia qualified through a gruelling inter-confederation play-off process, and the hunger to make history is not in doubt. Graham Arnold's side will be backed by passionate support from Iraqi communities across North America, who are expected to turn Gillette Stadium into a sea of green.

Norway arrive as one of the more intriguing stories of the tournament. After more than 25 years away from a major international competition, Staale Solbakken's side return to the world stage with Erling Haaland as their talisman and a squad that carries genuine belief.

The Scandinavians showed their quality in a strong qualifying campaign, and their pre-tournament friendlies suggest they are building momentum at the right time. A 3-1 win over Sweden and a composed draw against Morocco in their final warm-up matches point to a side that is organised and dangerous.

Iraq's preparations have been more uneven. A defeat to Venezuela and a draw with Spain in June friendlies suggest Arnold's squad is still finding its rhythm, though a 1-0 win over Andorra and a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bolivia in World Cup qualifying showed they are capable of grinding out results.

This is a Group I that also contains France and Senegal, which means both Iraq and Norway know that points from this opener could prove decisive for their knockout-stage ambitions.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Iraq vs Norway, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Iraq vs Norway with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Iraq are managed by Graham Arnold, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the squad, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Norway are managed by Staale Solbakken, and similarly, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed ahead of kick-off. Further team news updates will be added closer to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Iraq head into this match with a mixed run of results across their last five outings, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent fixture ended in a 0-2 loss to Venezuela on June 10, and they also fell to Jordan 1-0 in the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2025. On the positive side, Arnold's side beat Bolivia 2-1 in World Cup qualification and claimed a 1-0 win over Andorra, while a 1-1 draw with Spain in a June friendly showed they can compete against stronger opposition. Across those five matches, Iraq scored five goals and conceded five.

Norway arrive in better shape, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five games. Solbakken's side beat Sweden 3-1 on June 1 and claimed a 4-1 victory over Italy in UEFA World Cup qualification in November 2025, their most emphatic result in the run. A 1-1 draw with Morocco in their final warm-up and a goalless stalemate against Switzerland in March round out a sequence that shows defensive solidity alongside attacking output. Norway scored nine goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Iraq and Norway is available in the provided dataset, meaning there are no previous meetings on record to reference ahead of this fixture.

Standings

In Group I, Iraq currently sit second and Norway third in the early standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iraq vs Norway today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: