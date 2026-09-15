Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 15 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Portman Road

Today's game between Ipswich Town and Arsenal will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports+. Use the affiliate link to access the broadcast.

Arsenal travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup, with Mikel Arteta's side arriving in the kind of form that makes them difficult to stop regardless of the competition.

Arsenal have won all five of their last five matches across the Premier League and Champions League, keeping multiple clean sheets and conceding just once in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League victory at Sunderland, where David Raya saved a penalty before Bruno Guimaraes and Bukayo Saka sealed the points.

Ipswich, managed by Gary O'Neil, come into this fixture with a more complicated picture. They beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in the Premier League on the same weekend, but that result followed back-to-back league defeats to Liverpool and Manchester United.

Portman Road gives Ipswich a familiar platform, and O'Neil will look to use the cup to restore confidence and test his squad depth against top-level opposition.

Arsenal's strength in depth will be tested across a congested fixture schedule, making rotation likely. Arteta has spoken publicly about preparing his players for adversity, and a Carabao Cup tie on the road offers exactly that kind of test.

TV channel and live stream information for the match is listed below.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gary O'Neil has not confirmed his Ipswich Town squad ahead of this Carabao Cup tie, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Mikel Arteta has similarly not named his Arsenal squad for this fixture, with no confirmed absences in the data at this stage. Further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Ipswich have won two, lost two, and have one further result across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, and they also beat Sunderland 2-1 earlier in the season. They lost 0-2 to Liverpool and 2-5 to Manchester United during that run, scoring eight goals and conceding nine across the five fixtures.

Arsenal have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding one. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League win at Sunderland, and they also beat Napoli 1-0 in the Champions League. The Gunners have kept clean sheets in three of those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League in April 2025, when Arsenal won 4-0 at Portman Road. Before that, Arsenal won 1-0 at home in December 2024. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Arsenal have won four and Ipswich one, with the sole Ipswich win coming in the first leg of a Carabao Cup tie in January 2011.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: