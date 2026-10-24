Serie A - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Fiorentina will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 11:30.

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Inter vs Fiorentina is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below.

Inter host Fiorentina at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Sunday, October 25, in the eighth round of Serie A. The lunch-time kick-off pits the league leaders against a Fiorentina side that has struggled badly for form and finds itself deep in the relegation zone.

Inter arrive in strong shape, having won six of their opening seven league matches. Their only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw at Roma. Cristian Chivu's side also picked up a vital Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek, making it back-to-back victories across all competitions.

The nerazzurri face a congested schedule from here. Three Serie A matches arrive in the space of a week, and the visit of Fiorentina is the first test of how Chivu manages his squad through that stretch. A win would consolidate their position at the summit and build momentum ahead of the trip to Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Fiorentina, by contrast, are in crisis. Paolo Vanoli replaced Fabio Grosso in the dugout but the change has not produced results. The viola have taken just one point from their last three league games, and their season has unravelled quickly after a difficult start that included a 4-0 opening-day defeat to Roma.

For Fiorentina, a trip to San Siro represents a daunting task. Vanoli needs a performance that at least hints at improvement, even if the gap in quality between the two sides makes a positive result difficult to imagine.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Inter vs Fiorentina live.

How to watch Inter vs Fiorentina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chivu is without a number of first-team players. Lautaro Martinez, John Stones, Benjamin Pavard, Curtis Jones, and Luis Henrique are all sidelined through injury. Despite the absentees, the squad remains deep enough for rotation. Ivan Provedel is expected to start in goal ahead of Pepo Martinez, with Yann Aurel Bisseck returning to the back three alongside Manuel Akanji and Alessandro Bastoni. Andy Diouf takes the right wing-back role, while Carlos Augusto is set to operate on the left. Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu anchor the midfield, with the forward line likely to feature Marcus Thuram alongside Francesco Pio Esposito, who is in contention to start after being left on the bench against Shakhtar.

Vanoli has injury concerns of his own, with Fabiano Parisi, Arthur Atta, and Luca Ranieri all unavailable. The Fiorentina coach is expected to line up with David de Gea in goal behind a back four of Alex Jimenez, Radu Dragusin, Marin Pongracic, and Dodo. Nicolo Fagioli controls the midfield alongside Cher Ndour and Marco Brescianini, with Franco Mastantuono, Mateo Pellegrino, and Alieu Njie forming the attacking trident.

Form

Inter head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 4-3 loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League. They have scored 10 goals across those five games and conceded seven, reflecting an attacking side that can be vulnerable but has found its scoring touch. The most recent result was a 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Europe, following a 3-1 Serie A victory at Bologna.

Fiorentina have been far less consistent. They have won two and lost two of their last five competitive outings, with a draw against Napoli the only other result. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 home defeat to Como, and they also lost 2-1 to Genoa. The two wins in that run came against Venezia in the league and Pisa in the Coppa Italia, offering little evidence of sustained improvement.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, when Fiorentina hosted Inter in March 2026. Before that, Inter won 3-0 at San Siro in October 2025 and 2-1 at home in February 2025, though Fiorentina claimed a 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture that same month. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches in Serie A, Inter hold the stronger record, with three wins to Fiorentina's one and a goal tally that favours the nerazzurri.

Standings

Inter sit second in Serie A, while Fiorentina are 18th, making this a meeting between the top and the bottom of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Fiorentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: