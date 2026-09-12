Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana) on Sunday, September 13, 2026. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST).

This highly anticipated NFL Week 1 regular-season opener marks the debut of a new era for both teams, as they look to bounce back from identical 8-9 finishes last season.

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens Team News

Both teams enter the regular season with remarkably clean injury reports, though both sides have a few key players recovering from long-term injuries or managing minor strains.

Indianapolis Colts Team News

The Colts boast a 100% attendance record on their final roster for game-week training. The major headline is the official return of quarterback Daniel Jones, who is fully healthy and locked in as QB1 after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in late 2025.

However, four players were limited in initial practice sessions:

Alec Pierce (WR) - Pierce is working his way back from pre-training camp heel surgery. Head coach Shane Steichen stated he is on track to play but might be placed on a pitch count.

A.J. Haulcy (S) - The rookie third-round pick is listed as the starting strong safety but is nursing an ankle injury. If he cannot start, Hunter Wohler will step in.

Drew Ogletree (TE) - Limited with a neck injury.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (C) - Limited due to an illness. He is slated to back up Tanor Bortolini.

Baltimore Ravens Team News

The Ravens are stepping into a brand-new era under rookie head coach Jesse Minter, following the departure of long-time coach John Harbaugh.

Defensively, they have added pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, while their offense remains spearheaded by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Every player on the Ravens' 53-man roster practiced, but four notable stars were restricted:

Zay Flowers (WR) - Flowers is dealing with a minor hamstring strain suffered in late August. He told reporters he feels great and expects to be fully active by Sunday.

Nnamdi Madubuike (DT) - The standout defensive tackle is limited with a neck injury as he finishes recovering from a 2025 season-ending knock.

Devontez Walker (WR) - Limited with a groin injury. If he sits out, rookie Ja'Kobi Lane will slide into the WR3 position.

Teddye Buchanan (ILB) - Limited with a knee injury.



