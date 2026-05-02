Premiership - Championship Group Easter Road Stadium

Today's game between Hibernian and Celtic will kick-off at 3 May 2026, 12:00.

TV channel and live stream options for Hibernian vs Celtic are listed below. In the United Kingdom, the match is available to watch live on Sky Sports, with coverage across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV also carries Sky Sports content for those without a full Sky subscription, offering a flexible way to watch without a long-term commitment.

If you are travelling outside the UK and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you bypass geo-restrictions. By connecting to a server in a supported country, you can watch the match on your preferred platform as normal.

Hibernian host Celtic at Easter Road Stadium in Edinburgh in a Scottish Premiership fixture that carries real significance for both clubs as the season heads toward its conclusion.

Celtic arrive in the capital in commanding form. Brendan Rodgers' side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-1 victory over Falkirk in their most recent outing, and they sit third in the Premiership table.

Hibernian's recent run tells a different story. The hosts have lost two of their last three league games, including a 1-2 defeat to city rivals Hearts last weekend, and they currently occupy fifth place in the Premiership standings.

The head-to-head record adds further context. Hibs produced a notable result when they won 1-2 at Celtic Park in February 2026, but Celtic had taken the points at Easter Road when the sides met in November 2025, winning 1-2 on that occasion as well.

Celtic's attacking output has been sharp in recent weeks. That 6-2 dismantling of St. Mirren in the FA Cup demonstrated the firepower Rodgers can call upon, and the visitors will arrive with genuine confidence.

For Hibernian, this is a chance to arrest a difficult run of form on their own patch. Easter Road can be a difficult venue, and the home side will need a significant improvement on recent performances to take anything from this match.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Hibernian vs Celtic live, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Hibernian vs Celtic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Hibernian ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Celtic's squad situation is similarly unconfirmed at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data available. Check back for the latest team news as kick-off approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Hibernian head into this match with a mixed recent record, taking one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Premiership outings. Their solitary victory in that run came against Kilmarnock, a 3-0 win on April 4. Since then, results have been poor, with a goalless draw against Motherwell followed by defeats to Aberdeen and Hearts. The 1-2 loss to Hearts on April 26 was their most recent game. Across the five matches, Hibs have scored six goals and conceded four.

Celtic's form over the same period is considerably stronger. The visitors have won four of their last five across all competitions, with their only defeat a 2-0 loss to Dundee United in late March. Since then, they have won four straight, including a 1-2 away win at Dundee FC, a 1-0 home victory over St. Mirren, a 6-2 cup win over St. Mirren, and a 3-1 Premiership win over Falkirk on April 25. Celtic have scored 13 goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on February 22, 2026, when Hibernian won 1-2 at Celtic Park in a Premiership fixture. Before that, Celtic took the points at Easter Road in November 2025, winning 1-2. Across the last five recorded meetings, each side has won twice with one draw, and that goalless draw came at Celtic Park in September 2025. Celtic won 3-1 in Glasgow in May 2025 and 2-0 in an FA Cup tie in March 2025.

Standings

In the Premiership table, Celtic sit third while Hibernian are fifth. In the Championship Group standings, Celtic are second and Hibernian fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hibernian vs Celtic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: