Women's Champions League - Game Week 3 29 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Koege Stadion

Today's game between HB Koege and Barcelona will kick off at 29 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

United States Fubo United Kingdom Disney+ Canada OneSoccer

Gemini

The match is available to stream live on Disney+. Details of the TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Barcelona travel to Koege Stadion to face HB Koege in the UEFA Women's Champions League, with Pere Romeu's side looking to extend their grip on second place in the competition standings.

The Catalan side arrive in Denmark in formidable shape. Their most recent Champions League outing produced a 6-0 demolition of Roma, a result that underlines just how ruthless this Barcelona side can be at their best. They have won four of their last five matches across all competitions.

HB Koege have shown they are no pushover in domestic football. The Danish side beat Kolding IF 2-3 in their last league outing and have been competitive in the A-Liga throughout the autumn. Their sole Champions League result in this run was a 5-1 victory over Servette, which demonstrated they can perform on the European stage.

This fixture carries added narrative weight given the backdrop of a remarkable few days for women's football. Barcelona's season has been one of historic achievement, with the club recently recognised as Women's Club of the Year at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, where club president Joan Laporta pledged continued ambition in both La Liga and the Champions League.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony also produced a landmark individual award, with Alexia Putellas claiming her third Golden Ball — matching the record held by Aitana Bonmati. Putellas now plays in the WSL with London City Lionesses, but her former club marches on under Romeu's direction.

For HB Koege, the challenge is clear: contain a Barcelona side that has scored 15 goals across their last five matches and conceded just once in European competition during that period.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch HB Koege vs Barcelona live.

How to watch HB Koege vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

HB Koege have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Barcelona are managed by Pere Romeu, though no lineup or injury information has been made available for the away side at this stage. Further team news will be added when confirmed.

Form

HB Koege arrive with a mixed run of three wins and two draws from their last five matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding eight across that period. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 win over Kolding IF in the A-Liga, and they drew 1-1 with Broendby IF and 2-2 with FC Nordsjaelland in the two matches before that. Their best result in the run came against Servette in the Champions League, a 5-1 win that remains their standout European performance.

Barcelona have been in dominant form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent game was a 3-0 victory over Granada Femenino in Liga F, and they followed that up from an earlier 7-0 win over Real Madrid Femenino. The one blip in their run was a 2-1 Liga F defeat to Real Sociedad. In European competition, they crushed Roma 6-0, which remains the statement result of their recent campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in December 2021, when Barcelona hosted HB Koege in the Women's Champions League and won 5-0. The previous encounter that season saw Barcelona win 2-0 away at HB Koege. Barcelona have won both recorded meetings and have not conceded a single goal across the two fixtures.

Standings

In the Women's Champions League, Barcelona currently sit second, while HB Koege are placed eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch HB Koege vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: