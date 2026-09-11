League Two - Game Week 6 12 Sept 2026 - 07:30 Blundell Park

Today's game between Grimsby Town and Bristol Rovers will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Grimsby Town vs Bristol Rovers is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Grimsby Town host Bristol Rovers at Blundell Park in League Two, with the league leaders arriving in Cleethorpes in strong form and looking to extend their position at the top of the table.

Grimsby sit 11th in the division and will be looking to build on a run that has seen them avoid defeat in four of their last five league outings. David Artell's side have drawn their last three matches, suggesting a team searching for the consistency to push into the upper half.

Bristol Rovers arrive as the form team in the division. Steve Evans has his side firing on all cylinders in League Two, with three consecutive wins setting them apart at the summit.

The visitors have conceded just one goal across their last three league games, a defensive record that underlines how well-organised Evans has his squad. Their attacking output has been equally sharp, with goals coming freely against Rotherham, Colchester, and Newport in recent weeks.

Grimsby will need to be at their best to take anything from this game. Home advantage at Blundell Park gives them a foothold, but the gulf in current league position makes this a stern test for Artell's men.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Grimsby Town vs Bristol Rovers, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Grimsby Town vs Bristol Rovers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Grimsby Town are managed by David Artell, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Bristol Rovers head coach Steve Evans has not yet confirmed his squad details, with no injuries or suspensions listed for the away team. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Grimsby Town head into this fixture with a record of one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five League Two matches. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Cheltenham Town, continuing a sequence of three successive draws. Across those five games, Grimsby have scored seven goals and conceded six, with their only clean sheet coming in the 0-0 draw with Walsall. Their sole victory in this run was a 1-0 win over Exeter City in mid-August.

Bristol Rovers have won three of their last four League Two matches, with their only blemish in that period a 2-2 loss to Chelsea Academy in the EFL Trophy. Their most recent league outing produced a 1-0 win over Rotherham United, following wins against Colchester United and Crawley Town. Rovers have scored ten goals across their last four league games, including a 5-3 victory over Newport County, and have kept two clean sheets in their three most recent league outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-1 victory for Bristol Rovers at home in League Two in February 2026. Before that, Grimsby hosted Rovers in August 2025, with Bristol Rovers winning 1-0. Across the last five recorded meetings, Bristol Rovers have the stronger record, with Grimsby yet to win any of those encounters.

Standings

In League Two, Bristol Rovers currently sit first, while Grimsby Town are placed 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Grimsby Town vs Bristol Rovers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: