World Cup - Final Stage Boston Stadium

Today's game between Germany and Paraguay will kick-off at 29 Jun 2026, 21:30.

Gemini

In the United Kingdom, Germany vs Paraguay is available to watch live on BBC One and to stream via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, all free of charge. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Germany and Paraguay meet in the World Cup round of 32 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as the knockout phase of the 2026 tournament gets underway.

Julian Nagelsmann's side finished top of Group E but arrive at this stage carrying questions. A 2-1 defeat to Ecuador in their final group outing exposed defensive frailties and left both Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz under scrutiny, with the Germany head coach publicly backing his creative duo to rediscover their form.

The noise around the camp has been considerable. Toni Kroos warned of an early exit unless vulnerabilities at the back are addressed, while Jurgen Klopp questioned the tactical approach and Lothar Matthaus argued that Joshua Kimmich is being wasted at right-back. Nagelsmann, for his part, has stood firm.

Paraguay got here the hard way. Gustavo Alfaro's side were dismantled 4-1 by the United States in their opener, but steadied themselves with a 1-0 win over Turkiye before grinding out a goalless draw with Australia that was enough to advance as a third-place qualifier from Group D.

Die Mannschaft will be clear favourites, and their attacking depth is not in doubt. Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav has scored three times from the bench without starting a match, while the front four's ability to interchange gives Nagelsmann genuine options. Paraguay, however, have kept back-to-back clean sheets and will not make this easy.

For everything you need to watch this World Cup round of 32 tie live, read on.

How to watch Germany vs Paraguay with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Julian Nagelsmann has one confirmed absentee for Germany, with central defender Nico Schlotterbeck ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a knee ligament injury against Ivory Coast. Antonio Ruediger is set to fill in at the back. Germany's projected XI reads: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Ruediger, Raum; Nmecha, Pavlovic; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz.

Paraguay will be without Diego Gomez, who is suspended for this fixture. Miguel Almiron, the former Newcastle forward, was sent off against Turkiye and also plays no part. No injuries have been confirmed in the available data for the Paraguayan squad. Gustavo Alfaro's projected XI is: Gill; Velazquez, Balbuena, Caceres, Alonso; Mauricio, Cubas; Almiron's replacement, Galarza, Enciso; Avalos. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further selection news emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 15 N. Schlotterbeck Injuries and Suspensions 8 D. Gomez

Form

Germany arrive in the knockout rounds with four wins and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 loss to Ecuador on June 25, which ended a three-game winning run. Before that, they beat Ivory Coast 2-1 and put seven past Curacao without reply in a 7-1 group stage victory. In pre-tournament friendlies, Germany defeated the United States 2-1 and Finland 4-0, scoring 16 goals across those five matches while conceding four.

Paraguay's last five produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a goalless stalemate with Australia on June 26 that confirmed their place in the round of 32. They beat Turkiye 1-0 in their previous outing and suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to the United States in their tournament opener on June 13. In friendlies, they beat Nicaragua 4-0 but lost 2-1 to Morocco back in March. Paraguay have scored six goals across those five games and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record

GER Last 2 matches PAR 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Germany 3 - 3 Paraguay

Germany 1 - 0 Paraguay 4 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





Germany and Paraguay have met twice in available records. The most recent fixture was a 3-3 friendly draw on August 14, 2013. Before that, Germany beat Paraguay 1-0 in a World Cup group stage match on June 15, 2002. Germany hold the only outright win across the two meetings, with one draw shared between the sides.

Standings

Germany finished first in Group E, while Paraguay advanced from Group D in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Paraguay today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



