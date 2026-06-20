Today's game between Germany and Ivory Coast will kick-off at 20 Jun 2026, 21:00.

Germany vs Ivory Coast is available to watch live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with free live streams on ITVX and STV Player respectively. Full TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Germany and Ivory Coast meet at Toronto Stadium in a Group E fixture that could go a long way to shaping who tops the table at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Julian Nagelsmann's side arrive in Toronto with maximum points after a commanding 7-1 demolition of Curacao in their opener. Germany were ruthless and efficient, and Kai Havertz has already placed himself among the early Golden Boot contenders. The mood around the camp has not been entirely smooth, however, with a public spat involving former coach Jurgen Klopp drawing unwanted attention before Klopp issued an apology.

Ivory Coast are also in fine fettle. Emerse Fae's men edged Ecuador 1-0 in their opening game to sit second in Group E, and they carry genuine momentum into this match. Les Éléphants have won four of their last five across all competitions, and their confidence is high.

The backdrop to Ivory Coast's campaign has not been without controversy. Forward Elye Wahi has been questioned by French investigative authorities over alleged spot-fixing relating to an intentional yellow card in a domestic match, though he continues to feature at the tournament.

Both teams are unbeaten and in form. Germany will fancy their chances of securing qualification with a game to spare, while Ivory Coast will see this as a chance to announce themselves as genuine contenders in North America.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Germany vs Ivory Coast live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Germany vs Ivory Coast with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has not reported any injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae is similarly without any confirmed injury or suspension concerns in the data available. As with Germany, further squad news is expected to be confirmed nearer to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Germany arrive in Toronto with a perfect five-match winning run. Nagelsmann's side opened their World Cup campaign with a 7-1 thrashing of Curacao, and they also beat the United States 2-1 and Finland 4-0 in pre-tournament friendlies. Across those five matches, Germany have scored 17 goals and conceded just six, with their only relatively close call coming in a 4-3 friendly win over Switzerland.

Ivory Coast have won four of their last five, with their sole defeat a 3-2 loss to Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations in January. Since then, Fae's side have been on a strong run, beating Scotland 1-0, thrashing South Korea 4-0 away from home, defeating France 2-1, and opening their World Cup account with a 1-0 win over Ecuador. They have scored eight goals and conceded three across their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record

GER Last match CIV 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Germany 2 - 2 Ivory Coast 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





These two nations have met only once in the available record, drawing 2-2 in a friendly played on November 18, 2009. That match was hosted by Germany. With just one meeting on record, there is limited head-to-head history to draw on ahead of this Group E encounter.

Standings

In Group E, Germany currently lead the table in first place, with Ivory Coast sitting second after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Ivory Coast today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: