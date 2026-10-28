Serie A - Game Week 9 28 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Today's game between Genoa and Juventus will kick off at 28 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Gemini

Genoa vs Juventus will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN in Italy. Subscribers can watch live via smart TV or any compatible device using the DAZN app.

Genoa host Juventus at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday, 28 October in matchday nine of Serie A.

Juventus arrive in Liguria looking to build on a 2-0 win at Lecce, a result that steadied nerves after a damaging 3-0 home defeat to Lazio. Luciano Spalletti has shifted his side into a 3-5-2 shape over the past two matches, a tactical adjustment that produced immediate results even if questions remain about whether it can serve as a long-term solution.

Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie both scored in that Lecce win, with the Brazilian midfielder providing the assist before finishing the game himself. Nick Woltemade is showing signs of growth in attack, while Randal Kolo Muani's place in the starting XI is no longer guaranteed.

Genoa come into this fixture with momentum of their own. Daniele De Rossi's side beat Venezia 1-0 at the weekend, with Mikael Ellertsson scoring the only goal, and have not lost at home in their last four competitive matches.

The Grifone will look to Ellertsson's ability to carry the ball from wide areas into central positions to unsettle a Juventus defence that has conceded five goals in its last five games.

Kerim Alajbegovic, who finished seventh in the men's young player standings at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, could feature after Spalletti addressed his reduced role at his pre-match press conference.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Genoa vs Juventus live.

How to watch Genoa vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Genoa head into this match without several first-team players. Joi Xheto Nuredini, Djibril Sow, Kingsley Ehizibue, Lorenzo Venturino, Samuel Wiafe, and Elias Havel are all listed as injured. De Rossi is expected to start with Tommaso Baldanzi in midfield ahead of Junior Messias, with Stephan El Shaarawy operating as a wide option and the forward pairing of Milutin Osmajic and Vitinha leading the line.

Juventus carry a lengthy injury list into the game. Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Manuel Locatelli, Chico Conceicao, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Nico Gonzalez, Arkadiusz Milik, Kamil Grabara, and Augusto Owusu are all unavailable. Spalletti is expected to largely replicate the Lecce starting XI, with Federico Gatti in defence, Pierre Kalulu at right wing-back, and McKennie operating just behind the front two of Kolo Muani and Woltemade, though Alajbegovic remains an option to come in.

Form

Genoa have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Venezia, secured by Ellertsson's 25th-minute strike. In that five-match run, the Grifone also beat Fiorentina 2-1 but suffered defeats to Roma (2-0), Parma (2-1), and Rapid Bucuresti (2-0). Across those five games they scored five goals and conceded seven.

Juventus have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five. The most recent result was the 2-0 win at Lecce, which followed a 2-2 draw with Rennes in the Europa League. The heaviest result in that sequence was the 3-0 home loss to Lazio. Juventus scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on 6 April 2026, when Juventus won 2-0 at home in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Juventus have won three, drawn one, and lost none. Genoa have failed to score in three of those five meetings, while Juventus have accumulated seven goals across the run.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Juventus sit in seventh place and will be looking to close the gap on the top of the division, while Genoa are down in 16th and in need of points to move away from the lower reaches of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Genoa vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: