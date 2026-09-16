Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 16 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+.

Everton host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with David Moyes looking to extend his side's cup momentum after a dominant group-stage showing earlier in the competition.

Everton arrive into this fixture off the back of a goalless Premier League draw against Tottenham Hotspur, a result that continued a mixed run of form in the top flight. The Toffees have drawn three of their last five competitive outings, though their cup form has been considerably more convincing, including a 4-0 win over Preston North End in the previous round.

Wolves come into this tie riding a wave of confidence after Raul Jimenez's 90th-minute winner secured a 1-0 victory at Sheffield United on Sunday. Cesar Peixoto's side are pushing for a top-six position in the Championship and will view a Carabao Cup run as an additional prize worth chasing.

The two clubs met in this competition just last season, with Wolves winning 2-0 at their own ground. Everton will be keen to settle that score on home turf.

With both managers likely to rotate their squads, there is genuine intrigue around which fringe players will take their opportunity. Moyes will weigh his Premier League commitments carefully, while Peixoto may look to reward players who have contributed to Wolves' strong Championship start.

TV channel and live stream information for this Carabao Cup tie is listed below.

How to watch Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

David Moyes has not confirmed injury or suspension news for Everton ahead of this Carabao Cup fixture. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Cesar Peixoto has similarly not confirmed any injury or suspension information for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Further squad details will be provided as they become available.

Form

Everton's last five competitive matches produced one win, three draws, and one loss, with seven goals scored and seven conceded. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Earlier in the run, they drew 2-2 with Manchester United and beat Crystal Palace 2-0, with a 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Preston North End also featuring.

Wolves have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding nine. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Championship win at Sheffield United. The run also includes a 4-1 victory over Stoke City and a 2-2 draw with Birmingham City, alongside a Carabao Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 in a Premier League fixture at Hill Dickinson Stadium in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Wolves hold the stronger record, with two wins to Everton's one and two draws. Everton's heaviest win in the sequence was a 4-0 home victory in December 2024, while Wolves won the most recent Carabao Cup tie between the clubs 2-0 in September 2025.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: