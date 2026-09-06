Premier League - Game Week 3 6 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Manchester United will kick off at 6 Sept 2026, 14:00.

Gemini

Everton vs Manchester United is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports, with coverage across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers can also stream the match via NowTV. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Everton host Manchester United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine early-season weight for both clubs. David Moyes and Michael Carrick arrive at this game with contrasting moods and shared complications.

Moyes closed the summer window with frustration. A move for USMNT striker Folarin Balogun collapsed at the final hour, and Iliman Ndiaye departed for Manchester City, leaving the Everton squad thinner than the manager had planned. Despite that, Everton beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in their most recent Premier League outing and sit eighth in the table.

Manchester United travel to Merseyside under Carrick with a lengthy injury list and a squad that is still finding its shape. A 5-2 win over Ipswich Town last weekend showed the attacking threat United can produce, but their defensive record across recent matches tells a more complicated story.

Carrick has publicly backed Patrick Dorgu to fill the left-back slot following the transfer window's close, describing the versatile defender as akin to a new signing. The United head coach also faces questions about Bruno Fernandes, whose future has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, though the club are reportedly moving to trigger a contract extension to keep their captain.

Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Rashford are both expected to feature, with Mbeumo having spoken positively about Rashford's return to the club after a prolonged absence. The pair could be central to United's attacking play at Goodison.

For details on how to watch this match live, TV channel and live stream information is listed below.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

David Moyes names a projected XI with Jordan Pickford in goal behind a back line of Jake O'Brien, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko, and Jarrad Branthwaite. Harrison Armstrong, Merlin Roehl, and James Garner are set to operate in midfield alongside Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with Tyrique George and Thierno Barry expected further forward. Christian Noergaard is listed as an injury absentee, and no suspensions are in place.

Michael Carrick's Manchester United carry a significant number of absentees into this fixture, with Matthijs de Ligt, Amad Diallo, Carlos Baleba, Tom Heaton, and Manuel Ugarte all sidelined through injury. The projected XI places Senne Lammens in goal, with Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw forming the back four. Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans are set to feature in midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes, with Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford, and Matheus Cunha expected to lead the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Everton head into this match with two wins and two draws from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent game ended in a 1-1 Premier League draw with AFC Bournemouth, while the previous top-flight outing produced a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace. A 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Preston North End also featured in that run, with Moyes's side scoring nine goals and conceding just twice across the five matches.

Manchester United's recent form is less settled. Their last five results include two wins, one draw, and two defeats. The most recent was an emphatic 5-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town, but that followed a 2-0 league defeat to Hull City. United scored ten goals across those five games but conceded nine, a pattern that points to a side with genuine attacking output but persistent defensive vulnerabilities.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Manchester United won 1-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in a Premier League fixture. United also won the reverse fixture that season, with Everton claiming a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in November 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and the matches have produced a combined 11 goals. The heaviest result in that run was a 4-0 United win at Old Trafford in December 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Everton currently sit eighth while Manchester United are placed eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: