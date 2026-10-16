Premier League - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Chelsea will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Everton vs Chelsea is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as on HBO Max. Broadcaster details and subscription options are listed below.





Everton host Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool in a Premier League fixture that pits two sides separated by a single position in the table against each other.

David Moyes's Everton arrive at this game having gone unbeaten in three of their last five matches, though their inability to convert draws into wins has kept them from climbing higher. A 2-2 draw with Hull City was their most recent outing, a result that summed up the inconsistency that has defined their campaign so far.

Chelsea head to Merseyside in a different mood entirely. Xabi Alonso's side hammered Bournemouth 5-1 in their last Premier League match, a performance that showcased the attacking threat this squad carries when firing on all cylinders. Joao Pedro and Morgan Rogers have been central to that attacking identity, with Rogers publicly praising the Brazilian's relentless quality since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues do carry injury concerns into this trip north. Captain Reece James has undergone surgery on a knee problem sustained in training, ruling him out and extending a miserable run of fitness setbacks for the England international. Jamie Gittens is also sidelined, though Moises Caicedo returned to the starting XI against Bournemouth and has pledged to take on a more vocal leadership role under Alonso.

There are questions, too, about Chelsea's attacking depth. Estevao has found regular minutes hard to come by behind Cole Palmer and Rogers, with former Chelsea player Pat Nevin suggesting the 19-year-old may eventually need to move on to fulfil his potential.

For Everton, the home advantage at Hill Dickinson Stadium will matter. Moyes will look to his side's defensive organisation to contain a Chelsea attack that has looked genuinely dangerous in recent weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Everton vs Chelsea live.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

David Moyes names a projected XI that includes Jordan Pickford in goal, with a back four of Michael Keane, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski. Jack Grealish, James Garner, Harrison Armstrong and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are expected to operate in midfield, with Brennan Johnson and Thierno Barry leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Xabi Alonso is without captain Reece James, who has undergone surgery on a knee problem, and Jamie Gittens, who also remains sidelined. Chelsea's projected XI is expected to feature Emiliano Martinez in goal, a back four of Levi Colwill, Maxence Lacroix, Josh Acheampong and Jordan Henderson, with Moises Caicedo and Morgan Rogers in midfield alongside Cole Palmer and Pep Chavarria, and Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro leading the line.

Form

Everton have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent game ended in a 2-2 draw with Hull City in the Premier League, and they also drew 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur and 2-2 with Manchester United in that run. Their only win in Premier League action came against Ipswich Town, a 1-0 result. Across the five matches, Everton have scored six goals and conceded three.

Chelsea have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five. Their most recent Premier League outing was a dominant 5-1 victory over Bournemouth, which followed a 3-0 defeat to Brentford. The Blues also scored six in a Carabao Cup win over Leeds United, though they lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the Premier League. Chelsea have scored 16 goals across the five matches but conceded nine, pointing to a side that can hurt opponents while remaining vulnerable at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Everton beat Chelsea 3-0 at Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Chelsea have won three and Everton one, with one match ending in a goalless draw. Those five games have produced 12 goals in total.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Everton sit fifth and Chelsea sixth, meaning both clubs arrive at this fixture within touching distance of the top four and with genuine reason to treat three points as more than routine.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: