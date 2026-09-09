Championship - Game Week 6 9 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Pride Park

Today's game between Derby County and West Bromwich Albion will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Derby County vs West Bromwich Albion is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Derby County host West Bromwich Albion at Pride Park in the Championship, with John Eustace's side looking to arrest a difficult run of form against a West Brom outfit that arrives in reasonable shape.

Derby sit 20th in the Championship table, and the pressure is building at Pride Park. Three defeats in their last five league outings have left Eustace's squad with little room for error as the season begins to take shape.

West Brom come into this fixture in a far more settled position, sitting fifth in the standings. James Morrison's side have won two of their last five across all competitions and will be confident of extending their strong start to the campaign.

The Baggies beat Watford 1-0 last time out in the Championship, a result that kept them firmly in the promotion conversation. A trip to Pride Park represents a genuine test, but West Brom have the quality to make it count.

For Derby, this is a chance to claim a result that could shift the mood at the club. Home form and league position make this a must-perform occasion for Eustace and his players.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Derby County vs West Bromwich Albion, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Derby County vs West Bromwich Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

John Eustace has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been released by Derby County at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

James Morrison is similarly yet to confirm his West Brom squad, with no injuries or suspensions listed for the visitors. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Derby County have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to West Ham United, and they were also beaten 3-0 by Swansea City earlier in August. Their only win in that run came away at Portsmouth, where they won 2-0.

West Bromwich Albion have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. They beat Watford 1-0 most recently in the Championship and also claimed a 3-1 victory at Burnley in August. Their only Championship defeat in the last five came against Middlesbrough, who beat them 3-1.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at Pride Park in the Championship in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Derby County have won twice, West Brom have won once, and two matches have ended level. Derby won 3-1 at The Hawthorns in April 2025, while West Brom's sole victory in the run came in a 1-0 home win in September 2025.

Standings

In the Championship table, Derby County are currently 20th while West Bromwich Albion sit in fifth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Derby County vs West Bromwich Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: