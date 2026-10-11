Premier League - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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In the UK, this Premier League fixture is available to watch live on Sky Sports, with coverage also available via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for eligible subscribers. NowTV offers a flexible streaming option for those without a full Sky subscription.





Crystal Palace host Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Pierre Sage's Eagles have been inconsistent in recent weeks, dropping points at home to Leeds United before a heavy defeat to Ipswich Town rattled confidence. A 4-0 Europa League win over Lech Poznan offered some relief, but domestic form remains the priority.

Forest arrive in south London under Oliver Glasner having shown they can compete with the division's best. Draws against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur demonstrated their defensive resolve, though a 1-0 defeat to Coventry City last time out in the Premier League will have stung.

Glasner has spoken publicly about the pressures facing the Premier League this season, warning that integrity concerns surrounding the competition could damage its global reputation if left unresolved. His focus, though, will be squarely on picking up points at Selhurst Park.

James McAtee has grown into a prominent role at the City Ground this season and arrives with momentum. The Manchester City academy graduate has been drawing comparisons to some of Forest's finest midfielders, and a strong performance here could further strengthen his case for senior England recognition.

For Crystal Palace, the absence of key attacking options through injury adds pressure on the squad to deliver, while a suspension to Axel Disasi further complicates Sage's defensive planning.

Below, you will find everything you need to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pierre Sage is without Chadi Riad, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dean Henderson, and Takehiro Tomiyasu through injury, while Axel Disasi serves a suspension. Crystal Palace's projected XI reads: Walter Benitez; Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot, Jefferson Lerma, Anan Khalaili; Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada; Yeremy Pino, Tyrick Mitchell, Quinten Timber; Joergen Strand Larsen.

Oliver Glasner names his Nottingham Forest side without Nicolo Savona, Nikola Milenkovic, and Igor Jesus, all sidelined through injury. No suspensions are recorded for the visitors, whose projected XI is: Matz Sels; Murillo, Ousmane Diomande, Jair Cunha, Dan Ndoye; Xaver Schlager, Morgan Gibbs-White, James McAtee; Daniel Munoz, Ola Aina, Liam Delap.

Form

Crystal Palace head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of one win, one draw, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches, plus one friendly loss. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 friendly defeat to Bristol City, while their last Premier League result was a 0-0 draw with Leeds United. A 4-0 Europa League victory over Lech Poznan stands as their strongest performance in that run, though a 2-3 Premier League loss to Ipswich Town represents their lowest point. Palace have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Nottingham Forest's last five competitive outings produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent Premier League result was a 0-1 defeat to Coventry City, while their best result in the run was a 1-2 away win at Aston Villa. Forest drew 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur and 2-2 with Liverpool, showing resilience against strong opposition. Across those five matches, Forest scored five goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at the City Ground in February 2026 in the Premier League. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record shows four draws and one Nottingham Forest win, with Forest's solitary victory coming at home in October 2024 by a score of 1-0. Crystal Palace have not beaten Forest in any of the five most recent encounters, and three of those five matches produced identical 1-1 scorelines.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace sit 15th and Nottingham Forest are placed 13th, meaning both clubs are separated by just two positions and are operating in similar territory in the lower half of the division. Points in this fixture carry direct relevance to both teams' ambitions of moving clear of the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: