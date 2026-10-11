Serie A - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 06:30 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and Roma will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 11:30.

Gemini

Como vs Roma is available to watch live via TNT Sports 1, DAZN, and HBO Max. Details on how to access each service are listed below.





Como host Roma at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine title-race weight. These are two of the most in-form sides in Italian football right now, and the gap between them in the table makes this more than a routine matchday.

Cesc Fabregas has built something real on the shores of Lake Como. His side beat Napoli away, dismantled Genoa 4-1, and put four past RB Leipzig in the Champions League — a run that has pushed them into the conversation as legitimate Scudetto contenders.

Roma arrive under Gian Piero Gasperini sitting top of Serie A. Their results against Inter, Torino, Atalanta, and Lecce confirm this is not a side flattered by their position. Gasperini's fingerprints are all over the team.

The fitness picture at both clubs adds a layer of uncertainty. Como must manage the return of players who came back from international duty in less than ideal condition, while Roma are monitoring their own injury list ahead of what promises to be a demanding run of fixtures.

This is the kind of match that can define where the title race goes. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Como vs Roma live.

How to watch Como vs Roma with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fabregas is without Moise Kean, who returned from international duty with Italy carrying a knock and has not been available for training with the squad. In his absence, Anastasios Douvikas leads the line in the projected Como XI, supported by Assane Diao and Martin Baturina, with Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha, and Luis Milla forming the midfield. Jean Butez starts in goal, with a back line of Trevoh Chalobah, Alex Valle, Yan Couto, and Jacobo Ramon.

Gasperini names a strong Roma side despite the absence of Bryan Cristante, whose injury forces a reshaped midfield. Manu Kone and Lorenzo Pellegrini are expected to fill that space alongside Paulo Dybala, who links with Matias Soule and Donyell Malen in attack. Malen has recovered from a knee problem and is available. Mile Svilar starts in goal, with Gianluca Mancini, Mario Hermoso, Leonardo Balerdi, and Nahuel Molina — along with Wesley — completing the projected defensive unit. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Como's recent run carries a mixed edge. They won four of their last five across all competitions, with victories over Napoli, Genoa, RB Leipzig, and Parma offset by a 2-0 defeat to Frosinone in their most recent Serie A outing. That loss is the one blemish on an otherwise productive stretch in which they scored twelve goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Roma's last five tells a story of consistency rather than dominance. Gasperini's side collected three wins and two draws, beating Torino 2-0 away, Atalanta 2-1, and Lecce 4-0, while drawing 1-1 with Fenerbahce in the Champions League and 2-2 with Inter in Serie A. They scored ten goals and conceded eight across that run, a return that reflects both their attacking output and the occasional defensive exposure that comes with Gasperini's system.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-1 to Como at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia in March 2026, a result that snapped a run of Roma victories in the series. Looking across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Como have won three and Roma two, with Como also recording a 2-0 home win in December 2024. Roma's wins came away from home, including a 1-0 result in December 2025 and a 2-1 win in March 2025.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Roma sit first while Como are eighth, a gap that reflects their different trajectories this season but does little to diminish the quality Fabregas's side have shown across recent weeks.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs Roma today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: